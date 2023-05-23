CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Icahn Enterprises Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 10, 2023

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention Icahn Enterprises L.P. ("Icahn Enterprises") (NASDAQ: IEP) shareholders:



The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between August 2, 2018 and May 9, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Icahn Enterprises, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/icahn-enterprises-class-action-submission-form?prid=39746&wire=3

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Icahn Enterprises includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Icahn Enterprises was inflating its net asset value; (ii) the Company was using money taken in from new investors to pay out dividends to old investors; (iii) as a result, the Company would become the subject of criminal and/or regulatory scrutiny; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendant’s positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: July 10, 2023

Aggrieved Icahn Enterprises investors only have until July 10, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com