Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,790 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,923 in the last 365 days.

CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind LivePerson Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 23, 2023

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention LivePerson, Inc. ("LivePerson") (NASDAQ: LPSN) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between May 10, 2022 and March 16, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in LivePerson, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/liveperson-class-action-submission-form?prid=39740&wire=3

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against LivePerson includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) LivePerson failed to address any material weaknesses with internal controls; (2) LivePerson’s third quarter financial statements, ended in September 30, 2022 failed to disclose its subsidiary, WildHealth’s, suspension of Medicare reimbursement; (3) as a result, LivePerson’s fourth quarter 2022 revenue would be affected; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: June 23, 2023

Aggrieved LivePerson investors only have until June 23, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind LivePerson Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 23, 2023

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more