TMK Creamery teams up with new Brewery to launch the first annual Moo Brews Event

Moo Brews promotes using spent grain to feed cows

Sustainability shines when we engage and motivate consumers to reduce waste.

CANBY, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Can you drink beer and create a nutritious food source for dairy cows? You can! In a forward thinking partnership, Vision Brewing and TMK Creamery are working together to reduce waste. Brewing beer uses up to 2 pounds of grain for every gallon of beer. Vision Brewing grows the grain on their own farm in Aurora, Oregon. After using the grain in the mash to make their beer, that grain is no longer flavorful enough to make the next batch, but still contains nutritional value. While some small brewing operations discard this spent grain, Vision Brewing is saving the spent grain for TMK Creamery, to feed to their Cowlebrity dairy cows. Cowlebrities can eat hundreds of pounds of grain per day, to produce quality milk for TMK Cheese and Cowcohol (vodka).

In an effort to shed light on sustainable brewing and dairy practices, TMK Creamery and Vision Brewing are launching the first annual Moo Brews campaign. Moo Brews is all about showing off the behind-the-scenes partnerships, highlight tourism, and shows the consumer, the end-to-end cycle of the Vision Brewing process. Participants can pick up a Moo Brews punch card at one of several locations, and earn a "punch for every pint" of Vision Beer they purchase. Each full punch card feeds 3 pounds of grain to the "moos".

From May 26th through September 4th, roughly Memorial Day to Labor Day, participants can collect full punch cards for the chance to win prizes from participating venues. Supporting the local economy is at the heart of the Vision Brewing mission, so they work to craft and offer the finest community driven beer you can buy locally. Staying local means that they offer their collection on tap at these establishments near their operation: FOB Taproom, TMK Creamery, Los Dos Agaves, Jarboe's Grill, and Fultano's Pizza, in Canby, Oregon, Bear Creek Pizza & Pub, and Sundowner Bar and Grill in Molalla, Oregon, Filbert’s Farmhouse Kitchen in Aurora, Oregon, and Horse Brass Pub in Portland, Oregon.

Vision Brewing will release a slew of new and exciting beers to coincide with this campaign. IPAs, Lagers, Blondes, Ciders, some fancy dark beer, and maybe even a super special experimental beer in the coming months. In addition, TMK Creamery will host several 'Friday Night Feedings, so that Vision fans can feed the cows themselves! As with many small community focused partnerships, Vision Brewing and TMK Creamery hope to generate awareness and promote each of the participating local businesses so that everyone grows. In short, they hope to make these close knit communities a little better, one beer, and one Cowlebrity at a time.



ABOUT VISION BREWING

Vision started as merely an idea in 2020. Shortly after the pandemic a couple of friends met up in a bar, and what started as a joke became a full service brewery built by blue collar tradesmen, including a welder, electrician, bar manager, a farmer, a veteran, and a scale guru. One giant learning experience, Vision is the culmination of many trades in action, in support of locally sourced, quality beer.



ABOUT TMK

TMK Distilley, and sister operation TMK Creamery are located in Canby, Oregon in the Pacific Northwest of the United States. TMK exists to bridge the gap between urban and rural families by providing remarkable experiences that deliver a transparent look at farmstead cheese-making and sustainably upcycling useful byproducts into creative offerings like ice cream, vanilla extract and Cowcohol. TMK began a registered holstein dairy program just over 30 years ago when owner, Todd Koch, bought his first Holstein heifer in middle school. TMK is the world’s first Farmstead Creamery + Distillery. To find out more about TMK, please visit our website www.tmkdistillery.com.

