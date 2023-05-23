Patriot Software Is the Best Payroll for Affordability, According to Money.com

Patriot’s payroll features rival what competitors offer—but at a lower monthly cost.

Money has named Patriot's payroll software the "Best Affordable Option" for 2023.

...When business owners start shopping around for more affordable payroll, they're going to see that saving money doesn't mean sacrificing quality with Patriot.” — Michael Streb

CANTON, OH, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Patriot Software, a leading provider of online accounting software and payroll for employers with up to 500 employees, has been named the “Best Affordable Option” in Money’s 2023 best payroll software services list.

Money is an online magazine with over 50 years in business. Money’s list of the best payroll software for 2023 aims to help entrepreneurs select the best option for their business. The payroll recommendations are based on plan pricing, features, integrations, usability and scalability, and customer support and user experience.

Patriot is the best payroll for businesses looking for affordable and feature-rich software to pay their employees. According to Money, Patriot’s payroll features rival what competitors offer—but at a lower monthly cost.

“With a recession on the horizon, cutting business expenses is more important than ever. And when business owners start shopping around for more affordable payroll, they're going to see that saving money doesn't mean sacrificing quality with Patriot,” says Michael Streb, Product Manager. “We bring our customers the features they want and need while helping them save their hard-earned dollars. We're proud to be recognized by Money as the best affordable option for payroll because the business owner is at the heart of everything we do.”

Patriot’s online payroll features include free setup and USA-based support, free direct deposit, unlimited payrolls, and integration options. Patriot’s Full Service Payroll option handles federal, state, and local tax filings and deposits.

About Patriot Software

Patriot Software provides affordable, easy-to-use online accounting software and payroll software for American businesses with up to 500 employees. Patriot Software has helped tens of thousands of American business owners and their accountants streamline accounting and payroll to achieve greater efficiency and profitability.

