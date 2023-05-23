Advancements and Trends in Diabetes Care Devices Market Size Worth USD 43.14 Billion in 2032

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 22.85 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.50%, Market Trends – Technological innovations and product advancements

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Emergen Research Global Diabetes Care Market research study is a thorough compilation of analytical data regarding the Diabetes Care sector. The study contains a segmentation of the Diabetes Care market as well as a thorough analysis of the market's size in terms of volume and value. The analysis includes a comprehensive prognosis for the years 2022–2032 in addition to the existing Diabetes Care market status. The Diabetes Care Market Study carefully examines the historical, present, and projected revenue for each industry vertical, sector, end-use industry, application, and region.

The global diabetes care devices market size reached USD 22.85 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 6.50% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. The increasing prevalence of diabetes and the rising need for insulin delivery systems are major factors driving market revenue growth.

High blood glucose levels are a direct outcome of the body's failure to generate or use insulin adequately and are the main cause of diabetes. Effective diabetes care includes, among other things, dietary and lifestyle adjustments. In addition, the increasing global illness burden is rising due to sedentary lifestyle adoption and urbanization, which is another key factor driving revenue growth. The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) estimates that about 530 million individuals between the ages of 20 and 79 will receive a diabetes diagnosis in 2021. Other medical conditions, such as stroke, cardiovascular problems, nerve damage, and infections, are also connected to this disease. The development of diabetic medical devices will therefore accelerate due to increasing knowledge about disease control and management to prevent its complications.

Global Diabetic Care Market Highlights:

Regional demand estimation and forecast

Product Mix Matrix

R&D Analysis

Cost-Benefit Analysis

Pre-commodity pricing volatility

Supply chain optimization analysis

Technological updates analysis

Raw Material Sourcing Strategy

Competitive Analysis

Mergers & Acquisitions

Location Quotients Analysis

Carbon Footprint Analysis

Patent Analysis

Vendor Management

Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Diabetic Care market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Diabetic Care market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

Sanofi, Eli Lilly and Company, Medtronic PLC, Ypsomed Holdings, Braun, Hoffman La Roche, Novo Nordisk, Insulet Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson, Life Scan Holdings LLC

Key Parameters Analyzed in This Section:

Company Profiles

Gross Revenue

Profit margins

Product sales trends

Product pricing

Industry Analysis

Sales & distribution channels

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Key Points Covered in This Section:

Regional contribution

Estimated revenue generation

Vital data and information about the consumption rate in all the leading regional segments

An expected rise in market share

Forecast growth in the overall consumption rate

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The blood glucose monitoring segment accounted for largest revenue share the global diabetes care devices market in 2022. This is attributed to rising number of people regularly using blood glucose monitoring devices because of benefits such as easy mobility and precision. Abbott Diabetes Care Freestyle Lite, Accu-Chek Aviva Nano, Lifescan's One Touch UltraEasy, Bayer's CONTOUR NEXT USB, Accu-Chek Mobile, and TRUEone are some of the most compact blood glucose meters with cutting-edge technologies available in the market.

The hospital & clinics segment is expected to register moderately fast revenue growth rate in the global diabetes care devices market during the forecast period. This is due to high demand for diabetes treatment and services and increasing number of hospitals offering access to a large number of care providers and improved facilities. Pre-admission treatment of hyperglycemia in patients undergoing elective surgeries, specialized in-hospital diabetes service implementing established standards, and seamless handoff to pre-arranged outpatient management all contribute to improved diabetes care in hospitals.

The Europe market accounted for largest revenue share in the global diabetes care devices market in 202 This is due to rising worldwide research partnerships on technological advancement and increasing public awareness about diabetes. The country has access to majority of the world's most cutting-edge medical care. The German Diabetes Foundation estimates that there are currently 9.0 million people living with diabetic in Germany, which will increase need for diabetes care devices products. Furthermore, on 27 April, 2022, Abbott, CamDiab, and Ypsomed announced a partnership to create and launch an integrated Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) system to help reduce the burden of 24/7 diabetes management for individuals with diabetes. The alliance will initially concentrate its efforts in European countries.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Diabetic Care market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Blood Glucose Monitoring

Self-Monitoring Devices

Blood Glucose Meters

Test Strips

Lancelets

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices

Sensors

Transmitters

Receivers

Insulin Delivery Devices

Pumps

Pens

Syringes

Jet Injectors

By Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hospitals & Clinics

Homecare Settings

Diagnostic Centers

