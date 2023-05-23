Submit Release
Clear Blue Technologies International to Report 2023 First Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Tuesday May 30, 2023, And Attend Inaugural Canadian Climate Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (TSXV: CBLU) (FRANKFURT: OYA), the Smart Off-Grid™ Company, today announced that it will report financial results for its first quarter of 2023 on Tuesday May 30, 2023, before the market opens. Clear Blue will host a conference call that same day, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to review the Company's performance and answer questions. Those interested can register here.

Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. announces that CEO Miriam Tuerk will present at the inaugural Canadian Climate Investor Conference, taking place on June 8, 2023 at the Hyatt Regency Toronto. The Canadian Climate Investor Conference will bring together growth oriented, publicly traded clean energy and technology companies, and climate conscious investors, to share ideas and to discover ways to accelerate the deployment of capital needed to build a more sustainable future for Canadians.

Clear Blue Technologies CEO Miriam Tuerk will present at 10 am EST.

Entry to the conference is free for investors and registration is required in advance here.

About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies International, the Smart Off-Grid™ company, was founded on a vision of delivering clean, managed, “wireless power” to meet the global need for reliable, low-cost, solar and hybrid power for lighting, telecom, security, Internet of Things devices, and other mission-critical systems. Today, Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 37 countries, including the U.S. and Canada. (TSXV: CBLU) (FRA: 0YA) (OTCQB: CBUTF)

Legal Disclaimer:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, contact:

Miriam Tuerk, Co-Founder and CEO
+1 416 433 3952
investors@clearbluetechnologies.com 
www.clearbluetechnologies.com/en/investors

Nikhil Thadani, Sophic Capital
+1 437 836 9669
Nik@SophicCapital.com


Primary Logo

