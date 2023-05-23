Mark Belter Scholarship for Student Athletes Offers Fund to Support Education and Athletic Excellence

/EIN News/ -- TIFFIN, Ohio, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mark Belter Scholarship for Student Athletes, founded by successful entrepreneur Mark Belter, is pleased to announce a one-time award of $1,000 to support the educational aspirations of a deserving student athlete. This scholarship aims to recognize the achievements of graduating high school seniors who have excelled in both academics and athletics, while also demonstrating leadership skills and a commitment to teamwork.



The Mark Belter Scholarship is open to all graduating high school seniors who plan to attend a college or university in the United States. To be eligible, applicants must have a minimum GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale and have participated in at least one varsity-level sport during their high school career. Demonstrating leadership both on and off the field is also a key requirement. To apply, students must submit a 500-1000 word essay discussing the importance of teamwork in achieving success and how being a student athlete has prepared them for future challenges. Additionally, two letters of recommendation—one from a coach and one from a teacher or non-family member—are required, along with completion of the scholarship application and submission of all necessary documents.

All applications will be carefully evaluated based on eligibility and the quality of the essay response. The winner of the Mark Belter Scholarship for Student Athletes will be selected based on the strength of their essay, as well as their demonstration of financial need and dedication to academic and athletic excellence.

Mark Belter, the visionary behind this scholarship, is a passionate entrepreneur with over 25 years of experience in building successful businesses and startups. As a father of three boys, he understands the importance of family and strives to maintain a healthy work-life balance. Belter's entrepreneurial journey began at a young age, and he has since founded over 17 businesses in various fields, including real estate, mortgage, and title companies. With a deep love for football, Belter is offering this scholarship to help student athletes pursue their dreams and access quality education.

"As an advocate for education, I strongly believe that everyone should have equal opportunities to obtain a quality education, regardless of their background or financial situation," said Mark Belter. "Through the Mark Belter Scholarship, I hope to inspire and guide young individuals in achieving their educational and entrepreneurial goals."

The deadline to apply for the Mark Belter Scholarship for Student Athletes is January 15, 2024. The winner will be announced on February 15, 2024, providing ample time for students to gather their materials and submit their applications. Eligible student athletes are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity and apply for this scholarship to receive financial support towards their college education.

For more information about the scholarship's eligibility criteria or the application process, please visit markbeleterscholarship.com. Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us. We are dedicated to supporting aspiring student athletes in their pursuit of academic and athletic excellence.

About Mark Belter:

Website: https://markbelterscholarship.com



Contact Info: Spokesperson: Mark Belter Organization: Mark Belter Scholarship Email: apply@markbelterscholarship.com