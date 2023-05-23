Kustomer Secures $60M in Funding to Unleash Its Potential as a Standalone Company

Original investors Redpoint, Battery and Boldstart Ventures reinvest in Kustomer, the industry leading Conversational CRM platform aiming to disrupt the way companies and customers communicate across modern messaging channels

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kustomer, the industry leading Conversational CRM platform, co-founded by serial entrepreneurs Brad Birnbaum and Jeremy Suriel, announced it has raised $60 million in a new financing round co-led by previous investors Battery and Redpoint with participation from Boldstart as it spins out of parent company Meta.



“Kustomer continues to push the envelope and redefine what it means to deliver a modern customer service experience,” said Alex Bard, Managing Director at Redpoint Ventures. “As Kustomer enters the next phase of their journey as a standalone company, we couldn’t be more thrilled to have another opportunity to partner with such a talented team that is passionate about creating products that help companies deliver great value to their customers.”

With the new funding, Kustomer will look to expand its team, focus on combining new AI technology with its customer data platform, offering even faster and more accurate automated support, and help agents work more efficiently within the ever-evolving AI landscape. “We believe AI combined with contextual data from our customer service platform can automate many customer experiences and help agents perform better,” said Brad Birnbaum, CEO of Kustomer. “Our continued priority will be to improve our data platform, AI offerings, and agent tools in parallel.”

"Kustomer's unique product vision and amazing people made it easy to partner with them again,” said Neeraj Agrawal, General Partner at Battery Ventures. “Kustomer has a strong customer base, a robust data platform, and a AI-focused product roadmap which differentiates them from many competitors in the space."

Meta closed its acquisition with Kustomer in February 2022 and joined the Meta Business Messaging Group to help transform the way people and businesses communicate through modern messaging channels. While at Meta, Kustomer made enormous strides in new areas of the business including expanding Its international offerings, broadening its capabilities with artificial intelligence and deepening its integration with Meta’s modern communication channels (Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger).

About Kustomer: Kustomer is the industry leading conversational CRM platform helping businesses perfect every customer experience. Built with intelligent tools such as AI and Automation, no-code configuration and a connected data platform that unifies data from multiple sources through a single timeline, Kustomer empowers businesses to operate with greater efficiency and deliver more personalized service to customers across any channel. Companies like Ring, Glovo, Glossier and Sweetgreen, trust Kustomer to power their customer service teams. For more information, please visit www.kustomer.com.