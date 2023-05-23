Global Retail E-Commerce Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors As Per The Business Research Company's Retail E-Commerce Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s retail e-commerce global market report, the market size is expected to grow from $5.6 billion in 2022 to $6.2 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 10%. Further, the market is expected to reach $9.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of more than 10%. Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest market for retail e-commerce in 2022.



One of the key drivers behind the growth of the retail e-commerce market is the increasing adoption of smartphones. These devices, which integrate telephony, computing capabilities, operating systems, software applications, and web browsing, play a pivotal role in facilitating buying and selling activities within the e-commerce landscape.

Numerous prominent players within the retail e-commerce industry include Kroger Co., Walmart Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Coupang Corp., Ebates Inc., Amazon.com Inc., eBay Inc., and Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

A prominent trend within the retail e-commerce market is the integration of advanced technologies. Major companies operating in this sector are actively incorporating technologies such as augmented reality, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to enhance the user experience and gain a competitive advantage.

For example, Avataar, an Indian 3D and augmented reality company, has recently introduced a single-click integration solution for online retailers. This solution enables retailers to provide consumers with an immersive 3D augmented reality (AR) purchasing experience, and it seamlessly integrates with popular e-commerce platforms like Shopify and BigCommerce.

The global retail e-commerce market is segmented as-

1) By Type: Pure Marketplace, Hybrid Marketplace, Brand, Retail Chain

2) By Sector: Organised, Unorganised

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Department Stores, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels

The retail e-commerce market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global retail e-commerce market, its growth prospects, key players, technological advancements, and regional dynamics. Furthermore, the report identifies prominent advanced technologies that companies should adopt to streamline workflows and stay relevant in this competitive industry.

Retail E-Commerce Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the retail e-commerce market size, retail e-commerce market segments, retail e-commerce market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors' market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 4,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

