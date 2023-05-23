Phase One Announces iXM-SP150 at GEOINT - An Advanced 150 Megapixels Snapshot Matrix Camera for Earth Observation and Space Domain Awareness Applications

COPENHAGEN, May 22nd, 2023 – Phase One, a leading developer of digital imaging technologies, has announced the introduction of its iXM-SP150 space camera, which boasts high-quality components that make it ideal for both Earth Observation and Space Domain Awareness applications. Phase One will officially unveil the iXM-SP150 at GEOINT 2023 in St. Louis.

“Phase One is pleased to announce the commercial release of a space-hardened camera designed specifically for satellite hardware,” said Dov Kalinski, Phase One Vice President of Security & Space. “The new camera is available to order now.”

The Phase One iXM-SP150 is a 150 megapixels snapshot matrix camera for high-demand Earth Observation and Space Domain Awareness applications. Its snapshot matrix imaging technology provides high photogrammetric precision, eliminating errors associated with line Time Delay Integration scanning cameras. It is specifically engineered to endure the harsh conditions of Low Earth Orbit, providing high resolution, high sensitivity, and low noise for both color and multispectral imaging applications. Furthermore, the iXM-SP150 is designed to be lightweight, weighting less than 1 kg, and has a compact enclosure size of 100 mm x 100 mm x 70 mm (excluding the telescope lens). Its maximum power consumption is 20 W RMS. The compact and efficient design ensures that it can be easily integrated into small satellite platforms without compromising performance.

A Phase One customer’s unique need was the beginning of this latest innovation. Matthew Mangione ARKA Danbury’s Remote Sensing Business Lead commends: “We value the imaging sensor expertise Phase One has provided to our space solutions. We see their newest product, the high resolution large format iXM-SP150 camera, having a major impact on LEO earth observation missions and other spaceflight applications.” In October last year, Phase One announced the successful launch and orbital deployment of an imaging sensor based on the Phase One iXM Series 150 MP frame camera.









The Phase One iXM-SP150 is currently available. Thanks to its exceptional image quality, ability to unlock new functionalities, and significantly reduce integration times, the iXM-SP150 truly is a game changer.

Get a demo at GEOINT, booth #1034

Phase One will be exhibiting at the GEOINT 2023, the largest annual gathering of geospatial intelligence professionals in the St. Louis from May 21-24. At their booth #1034, Phase One will be giving live demos of their newly introduced iXM-SP150, recognized for capturing the finest details from the farthest distance.

For additional details on the iXM-SP150, please visit https://geospatial.phaseone.com/cameras/ixm-sp150/

About ARKA

ARKA is an advanced technologies company serving the defense, intelligence, and science industries. For more than five decades we’ve supported the most complex national security missions on the ground and in space. From the start of the space race to the next generation of satellites and manned missions, our innovations continue to push beyond. Within ARKA, Danbury Mission Technologies develops and produces optical systems that provide foresight on critical space and defense missions for the United States and their allies. With the help of science, innovation, and precise engineering, Danbury’s leading optical systems help customers see the world in new ways.

www.arka.org

About Phase One

Phase One A/S is a leading researcher, developer and manufacturer of medium- and large-format digital cameras and imaging systems. Phase One has pioneered development of digital photography technology since 1994. The company has developed core imaging technologies and a range of digital cameras and imaging modules, providing the world’s highest image quality in terms of resolution, dynamic range, color fidelity and geometric accuracy. Phase One has grown to become the leading provider of high-end imaging technology across many demanding business segments, such as aerial mapping, industrial inspection, and cultural heritage digitization, as well as serving the world’s most demanding professional photographers.

Based in Copenhagen, Denmark, and with regional offices in New York, Denver, Cologne, Tel Aviv, Tokyo, Beijing, Shanghai, and Hong Kong, Phase One nurtures long-term relationships with customers, technology partners and its global network of distributors, often playing the role of digital imaging partner to customers with unique requirements. It is with this passion for service that Phase One continually exceeds expectations and drives the imaging industry forward.

www.phaseone.com

For more information, contact:

Name Anna Mössner

Email amo@phaseone.com





Graphic Caption: The space-hardened Phase One iXM-SP150 weighs less than 1 kg and has a compact enclosure size of 100mm x 100mm x 70mm (excluding the telescope lens).