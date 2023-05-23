Jeremy Schulman Grant for Law Students in Need: Supporting the Next Generation of Legal Professionals
Commercial Litigation Attorney Jeremy Schulman Gives Back With Grant For Law Students In NeedBETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The legal profession is one of the most challenging fields of study, with rigorous academic requirements and high financial costs. For law students in need, the journey to becoming a successful attorney can be even more difficult. That's why Jeremy Schulman, an accomplished commercial litigation attorney, philanthropist, and entrepreneur, has established the Jeremy Schulman Grant for Law Students in Need.
The Jeremy Schulman Grant is a financial grant designed to support law students in need who are currently on the path to a law degree in the United States. Applicants must be in good academic standing and able to demonstrate a commitment to their legal education. They must also demonstrate financial need and show that they are facing significant financial barriers to success. Preference may be given to applicants who are first-generation college students, members of underrepresented groups, or those who have overcome significant obstacles to pursue their legal education.
The application process for the grant is simple. Eligible law students must submit an essay that answers the following question: "In your opinion, what is the most significant challenge facing the legal profession today, and what steps do you believe should be taken to address this challenge?" The essay should be no longer than 1,000 words and should be submitted by Word Doc to apply@jeremyschulmangrant.com. The deadline to apply for the scholarship is December 15, 2023, and the winner will be announced on January 15, 2024.
The Jeremy Schulman Grant is a testament to Mr. Schulman's commitment to excellence, his passion for philanthropy, and his dedication to supporting those in need. "As someone who has personally experienced the challenges of pursuing a legal career, I wanted to create a program that would provide financial support and encouragement to the next generation of legal professionals," Mr. Schulman said. "I believe that everyone should have access to the resources and opportunities they need to achieve their dreams, and I'm proud to be able to help make that a reality for law students in need."
The Jeremy Schulman Grant provides $5,000 in funding to a low-income law student who is committed to pursuing a legal career. The grant can be used to cover tuition, books, and other educational expenses. The winner of the grant will be selected based on the quality of their essay and their demonstrated financial need.
Jeremy Schulman obtained his J.D. Magna Cum Laude from the State University of New York at Buffalo School of Law and his undergraduate degree in Mathematics & Government from Cornell University. He is a co-founder of the law firm Schulman Bhattacharya and serves as the Chairman of the Litigation and Arbitration Group. Throughout his career, Mr. Schulman has represented a diverse range of clients, including foreign governments, real estate developers, hotels, pharmaceutical companies, media organizations, and insurance companies. He has appeared as an expert in both state and federal courts in Washington DC and has successfully resolved many complex commercial litigation cases.
In addition to his legal practice, Jeremy Schulman is actively involved in philanthropy and civic engagement. He serves on the advisory board of the Round House Theatre, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting arts and culture in the Washington DC area. He has also established the Jeremy Schulman Grant, a financial grant that provides $5,000 in funding to a low-income law student who is committed to pursuing a legal career.
Jeremy Schulman
Jeremy Schulman Grant
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other