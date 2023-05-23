Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices Market Surges from $2,332 Million in 2018 to $3,226 Million by 2026

Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Industry

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the realm of eye care, the ophthalmic viscoelastic devices (OVD) market displayed remarkable growth between 2018 and the projected year of 2026. Back in 2018, this market segment amassed a considerable sum of $2,332 million. However, its ascent does not stop there, as experts anticipate a significant surge in its value, reaching an impressive milestone of $3,226 million by 2026. This growth trajectory signifies a commendable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.12% during the period from 2019 to 2026. Such promising numbers highlight the escalating demand for OVDs and the expanding scope of this particular medical sector.

Ophthalmic viscoelastic devices (OVDs) have emerged as indispensable tools for ophthalmologists in a wide range of eye surgeries, including cataract surgery, glaucoma surgery, and various other procedures. These devices serve multiple crucial functions during these surgeries. Firstly, they provide a protective barrier for the delicate ocular structures, shielding them from potential damage during the surgical process. Additionally, OVDs aid in the creation and maintenance of proper pressure within the anterior chamber of the eye, facilitating a controlled surgical environment. This controlled environment allows for improved visibility and maneuverability during the procedure.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Altacor, Bausch Health Companies, Inc., Bohus Biotech Ab, Carl Zeiss Meditec Ag, Cima Technology Inc, Eyekon Medical Inc., Haohai Biological Technology, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis International AG (Alcon Inc.), Rumex International Corporation

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 (𝐎𝐕𝐃) 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚 𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬. 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

1. By Product: a. Cohesive Ophthalmic Viscoelastic: This type of OVD exhibits higher viscosity and cohesiveness, providing enhanced space creation and maintenance during surgeries. It enables better protection of ocular structures and improved surgical outcomes.

b. Dispersive Ophthalmic Viscoelastic: Dispersive OVDs have lower viscosity and spreadability, allowing for effective coating and protection of delicate tissues during surgery. They are commonly used in procedures where minimizing tissue trauma is essential.

2. By Application: a. Cataract Surgery: OVDs are extensively utilized in cataract surgery to protect the cornea, maintain space, and facilitate the removal of the natural lens. They contribute to smoother surgical procedures and faster patient recovery.

b. Glaucoma Surgery: OVDs play a vital role in glaucoma surgery by creating a controlled surgical environment and providing tissue protection. They assist in the implantation of glaucoma devices and reduce complications associated with surgery.

c. Corneal Transplant: OVDs find application in corneal transplant procedures, aiding in tissue manipulation, protection, and ensuring optimal surgical outcomes.

d. Vitreoretinal Surgery: OVDs are employed in vitreoretinal surgeries, which involve treating conditions affecting the retina and vitreous humor. They assist in maintaining space and offering better visualization during these intricate procedures.

3. By End User: a. Hospitals: OVDs are widely used in hospital settings due to their availability of advanced surgical facilities and a range of ophthalmic procedures performed.

b. Ophthalmic Clinics: These specialized clinics dedicated to eye care also utilize OVDs, providing comprehensive treatment and surgical options for patients.

c. Others: The market caters to various other end users, including ambulatory surgical centers and specialty eye clinics, contributing to the widespread adoption of OVDs.

𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐋𝐘 𝐀𝐒𝐊𝐄𝐃 𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒?

1. What factors are driving the growth of the ophthalmic viscoelastic devices (OVD) market?

2. What are the key challenges faced by manufacturers in the OVD market?

3. How does the demand for different types of OVDs vary across regions?

4. What are the emerging trends in the OVD market that are shaping its future?

5. Which application segment of the OVD market is expected to witness the highest growth in the coming years?

6. What are the advancements in OVD technology that are positively impacting surgical outcomes?

7. How are hospitals and ophthalmic clinics contributing to the growth of the OVD market?

8. Which region holds the largest share in the global OVD market, and what are the factors driving its dominance?

9. What are the regulatory considerations and standards associated with the manufacturing and use of OVDs?

10. How are key market players strategizing to maintain a competitive edge in the OVD market?

