Text-to-Talk from Eltropy Allows Credit Unions and Community Banks to Deliver Personalized Service
CFIs can deliver exceptional service by seamlessly switching from Text-based chats to voice calls with the click of a button
This allows for true, seamless communication, increasing the likelihood of shortening the lending cycle and resolving collections challenges.”MILPITAS, CALIF., USA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Eltropy, the leading digital conversations platform, concluded its first-ever Eltropy User Conference in Salt Lake City last week. The highly successful conference provided an opportunity for community financial institutions (CFIs) to connect and discover advances in digital communications, share best practices, and discuss the impact of AI on the industry. At the conference, Eltropy unveiled its groundbreaking Text-to-Talk offering, heralding a new era of personalized communication and unwavering support that today’s consumers expect from their CFI.
— Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO, Eltropy
Text-to-Talk allows lenders and collections teams to seamlessly switch between Text-based chats and voice-only calls within Eltropy Messenger. This innovative capability helps credit unions deliver a comprehensive and personalized support experience by integrating Text and voice functionalities.
"Credit unions and community banks can significantly elevate customer support and enhance member experiences with Text-to-Talk,” Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Eltropy. “This allows for true, seamless communication, increasing the likelihood of shortening the lending cycle or resolving collections challenges.”
The Text-to-Talk feature simplifies communication by allowing customer service reps to initiate voice calls while texting or chatting with members. Lending and collections representatives can seamlessly transition to voice calls for complex situations, providing a more human touch to support interactions. Call recording ensures quality control and training objectives, while real-time analytics enable teams to optimize staffing, training, and other outcomes.
Benefits of Eltropy’s Text-to-Talk:
1. Improved Efficiency: CFI employees can seamlessly switch from Text to voice with a single click, streamlining consumer queries and providing personalized assistance.
2. Enhanced Personalization: Voice calls offer a personalized service, addressing complex processes and interactions to deliver satisfying consumer experiences.
3. Faster Resolution: By offering the option to transition from Text to voice, CFIs deliver a better consumer experience, increasing CSAT and speedier resolutions.
“We’re beyond thrilled to introduce this groundbreaking feature and elevate the consumer experience,” added Garg. “With Text-to-Talk, CFIs can deliver a comprehensive approach to conversations, meeting the ever-growing consumer expectations for seamless and dynamic communication in today’s fast-paced world.”
To learn more about Eltropy’s Text-to-Talk feature, visit https://eltropy.com/communication-channels/text-to-talk/
About Eltropy
Eltropy is the leading digital conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Its AI-driven communications tools empower CFIs to communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy’s platform, CFIs can connect with their consumers anytime, anywhere via Text Messaging, Video Banking, Secure Chat, co-browsing, screen sharing, and chatbot technology — all integrated into a single platform. To learn more visit eltropy.com.
