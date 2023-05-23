Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with The Bank of Nova Scotia and Bank of Nova Scotia New York Agency

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:

The Bank of Nova Scotia, Toronto, Canada and Bank of Nova Scotia New York Agency, New York, New York

Written Agreement dated November 5, 2015 (PDF)

Terminated May 18, 2023

