May 23, 2023
Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with The Bank of Nova Scotia and Bank of Nova Scotia New York Agency
For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:
The Bank of Nova Scotia, Toronto, Canada and Bank of Nova Scotia New York Agency, New York, New York
Written Agreement dated November 5, 2015 (PDF)
Terminated May 18, 2023
