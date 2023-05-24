The LearningTimes Foundation Announces the Launch of the Emerging Educational Filmmaker Grant

The LearningTimes Foundation

Empowering emerging filmmakers to develop excellent educational films.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The LearningTimes Foundation (TLTF) is thrilled to announce the roll-out of our first grant program - "Emerging Educational Filmmaker Grant". This novel initiative aims to bolster budding filmmakers determined to make educational films by granting them financial support. Through this grant program, we are enabling and empowering emerging filmmakers with the resources they require to develop excellent educational films that resonate with viewers across the globe.

“This grant was developed to not only shape future generations of filmmakers, ” explained John Walber, TLTF President, “but to also create stories that open up meaningful conversations about important issues in society today.”

Qualified Filmmakers may apply through June 30, 2023 at https://learningtimes.foundation/grants/ The chosen recipients will receive up to $10,000 with an average grant size of $5,000.

About TLTF

The LearningTimes Foundation (TLTF) supports the development of accessible live and on demand educational programming. As an organization we are informed by Public Interest Technology practices. Our goal is to help other nonprofits and individuals to create engaging and meaningful online learning experiences.

Founded in 2022, The LearningTimes Foundation provides access to experts across various disciplines, including technology, policy, fundraising, and education. We bring our thoughtful strategies and expertise to find technology based solutions to deepen learning, broaden inclusion, realize personal potential and the overall pursuit of social good. Visit https://learningtimes.foundation/ for more information.