The U.S. Hispanic Business Council Commends FDA on Banning Importation of Illicit-Disposable Vapes to Protect Children
EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) commends the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) recent Red Alert (Import Alert 98-06) which bans the importation of illicit-disposable vapes. Javier Palomarez, President and CEO of the USHBC released the following statement:
“Our association is pleased to see that FDA Commissioner, Dr. Robert Califf, acted on the concerns we enumerated in a letter we sent in March of this year. These products, 90% of which are manufactured in China, have led to an over 2,000% increase in vape usage amongst underaged youth. In fact, more than 2.5 million American middle and high school students report using e-cigarette products.
While this Red Alert is a crucial milestone, we urge the FDA to take further steps in closing the loophole and removing the millions of disposable vapes currently on store shelves and still for sale throughout the U.S. The USHBC believes that protecting our nation’s youth, our future workforce, is critical and we advocate for commerce with a conscience.
The USHBC stands ready to support and collaborate with the FDA and other stakeholders in this critical endeavor. We firmly believe that by acting collectively and proactively, we can safeguard the health of our children and create a brighter, healthier future for generations to come.”
About the USHBC
The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is a voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics, and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue.
Sabrina Leeloo Gonzalez
