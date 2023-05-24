Clear Water Enterprises to appear on Boom America Hosted by Kevin Harrington, Showcasing Mission to Provide Clean Water
Clear Water Enterprises to appear on Boom America hosted by Kevin Harrington, highlighting their mission to provide clean water and address environmental issues
Our appearance on Boom America has the potential to significantly amplify our reach and impact...spreading awareness of the critical global issues we're addressing and driving our mission forward”TEMECULA, CA, US, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Clear Water Enterprises, a forward-thinking company in the sustainable beverage sector, announces its upcoming appearance on the Boom America TV show hosted by the legendary Kevin Harrington. With this increased visibility, Clear Water Enterprises is eager to expand its mission to provide clean drinking water and address environmental issues. Since its founding in February 2022, the company has already made a significant impact by donating nearly $25,000 to clean water and ocean cleanup initiatives.
— Bryan Dirkes, co-owner and COO of Clear Water Enterprises
Clear Water Enterprises, by bottling naturally sourced spring water in recyclable aluminum, has set a new standard in the beverage industry by marrying commerce with conservation. The funds already raised have facilitated a sustainable source of clean drinking water for an entire village, approximately 300 individuals.
"Our appearance on Boom America has the potential to significantly amplify our reach and impact. This platform allows us to engage with a broader audience, spreading awareness of the critical global issues we're addressing and driving our mission forward," said Bryan Dirkes, co-owner and COO of Clear Water Enterprises.
To bolster the integrity of their mission, Clear Water has partnered with Charity: Water, a globally recognized non-profit organization committed to providing clean, safe drinking water to people in developing countries. This collaboration ensures that every dollar donated goes directly towards water projects. Clear Water further connects with its supporters by sharing photos and GPS coordinates of the funded projects when available.
From its base in Temecula, CA, Clear Water Enterprises is demonstrating that businesses can be powerful agents of change, using platforms like Boom America to bridge environmental stewardship, popular culture, and philanthropy. Through its product and exposure, Clear Water is charting a new path toward a sustainable future where plastic-free oceans and universal access to clean drinking water are the norm, not the exception.
For more information about Clear Water Enterprises and its commitment to environmental sustainability and clean drinking water, please visit their website at https://www.clearwaterclw.com/.
About Clear Water Enterprises
Clear Water Enterprises is an innovative beverage company that leverages popular media platforms to promote and support environmental and social causes. Through the sale of its naturally sourced spring water, housed in aluminum bottles, the company contributes significantly to ocean cleanup initiatives and clean drinking water projects. Operating from Temecula, CA, Clear Water Enterprises believes in the transformative power of conscientious business practices and is committed to creating a sustainable future for all.
About Boom America
Boom America is a life-changing show hosted by none other than the legendary Kevin Harrington. A pioneer of the infomercial industry and an original star of the hit TV series Shark Tank. Kevin leads a powerhouse team of business experts on a mission to take various innovative companies to new heights. The real work begins as the chosen companies embark on a journey of explosive growth, guided every step of the way by the seasoned professionals of Kevin's team. Get ready for a game-changing ride in 2023
Jordan Lee
The PR Group
+1 727-447-4992
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter