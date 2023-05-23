Submit Release
Elsie Mae’s Canning and Pies Issues Voluntary Class I Recall of Pot Pies and Quiches​

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 23, 2023

Contact: Kevin Hoffman, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5005, kevin.hoffman@wisconsin.gov

MADISON, Wis. – Elsie Mae's Canning and Pies in Milwaukee ​is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of its meat and poultry varieties of pot pies and quiche sold at various stores throughout Wisconsin on or before May 19, 2023. Products include but are not limited to:

  • Beef and Stout Pot Pie
  • Chicken Pot Pie
  • Chili Pot Pie with Cornbread Topping​
  • Italian Wedding Pot Pie
  • Meatloaf and Cheddar with Mashed Potatoes Pot Pie
  • Pork and Apple Pot Pie with Cheddar Sage Dough
  • Wild Rice Wild Mushroom Chicken Pot Pie with Rye Dough
  • Wisconsin Pot Pie with Bratwurst, Beer, Cheddar Cheese, and Garlic
  • Quiche Bacon and Blue Cheese
  • Shepherds Pot Pie
  • Northern Porker Pot Pie
  • Chicken Alfredo Pot Pie
  • Reuben Pot Pie
  • Gluten Free varieties of meat pot pies
  • Quiche Ham and Cheddar Elsie

This is a Class I recall, initiated based on evidence collected during routine surveillance activities. Evidence shows that the product was produced without the benefit of inspection. More information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recall classifications is available below and on USDA's website at fsis.usda.gov.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming this product. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have this product can discard it. Consumers and media with questions about this recall can contact Kelly Deem, Elsie Mae's Canning and Pies, at (262) 914-9198 or elsiemaecanning@gmail.com.

USDA Recall Classifications

Class I

This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

Class II

This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.

Class III

This is a situation where use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.


