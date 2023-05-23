Air Handling Units Market to Observe Strong Development by 2031 | To Reach $24.9 Bn

Owing to increase in greenhouse gas emission and rise in global warming, which in turn caters to the growth of the global air handling units market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The air handling units market size was valued at $12.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $24.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031.

An air handling unit, also known as an air handler, is a device used to condition and circulate air as a component of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. This handler is typically a large metal box containing blowers, heating and cooling elements, filter chambers, silencers and dampers. Air handling units are connected to ducts to distribute conditioned (and heated or cooled) air throughout the building before returning to the AHU.

Download Free Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9334

Increase in health issues associated with deteriorating indoor air quality and rise in environmental concerns are some of the factors contributing significantly to the increased demand for air handling units in buildings. Furthermore, rise in infrastructure development and green building initiatives by various developing and industrialized nations around the world are anticipated to boost the air handling units market opportunity.

In addition, requirement of air handling units in airports, hotels, multiplexes, office buildings, schools, hotel restaurants and commercial complexes is expected to surge the air handling units market growth. In addition, increase in tall buildings and skyscrapers and increase in construction of commercial and residential buildings fuel the growth of the air handling units market.

In addition, infrastructural dominance for hotels, restaurants and other commercial establishments has become a matter of reputation and prestige. This factor coupled with need for better air conditioning facilities has created new opportunities for market growth.

Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9334

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global air handling units market trends and dynamics.

• Depending on placement, the outdoor segment has dominated the air handling units market, in terms of revenue in 2021 and indoor is projected to

grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

• By end-user, the commercial segment has registered highest revenue in 2021.

• Asia-Pacific is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.

• The key players within the global air handling units market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help

understand competitive outlook of the air handling units industry.

Top Players:

The key players that operate in the air handling units market are Barkell Ltd., Blue Star Limited, Carrier Global Corporation, Ciat Group, Daikin Industries Ltd. FlaktGroup, Hitachi Ltd., Holtop, Johnsons Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., Munters Group AB, Stulz GmbH, Swegon Group AB, Systemair AB, Trosten Industries Company LLC., VTS Group, and Wolf GmbH.

Request for Customization @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/9334