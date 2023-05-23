MDC offers free Stillwater Fly Fishing Basics class June 12-13 at Blue Springs

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – Anglers using a flyrod to fling imitations of insects and minnows as lures to catch fish is a centuries old technique. But tackle and traditions have evolved into versatile approaches for fishing today. Casting a fly with flyrod is often associated with fishing in clear, coldwater streams for sight-feeding fish such as rainbow trout. However, fish such as bass, bluegill, and crappie found in the region’s lakes and ponds will readily take fly fishing presentations, too. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer free Stillwater Fly Fishing Basics classes from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, June 12 and June 13, at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs.

This class will teach participants how about fly-fishing tackle, lures, and strategies. The session on June 12 will cover terminology, tactics, and casting techniques. On June 13, participants will try out their new skills and go fishing at a Kansas City area lake. The sessions are outdoors, so participants should dress accordingly and bring drinking water.

Stillwater Fly Fishing Basics is open to participants ages 12 and older. Those ages 15 to 64 must have a valid Missouri fishing permit. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4d4.