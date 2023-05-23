Submit Release
IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – April 2023

Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Assets and Sales

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for April 2023.

Mutual fund assets totalled $1.905 trillion at the end of April 2023. Assets increased by $22.2 billion or 1.2% compared to March 2023. Mutual funds recorded net redemptions of $4.6 billion in April 2023.

ETF assets totalled $344.1 billion at the end of April 2023. Assets increased by $6.9 billion or 2.1% compared to March 2023. ETFs recorded net sales of $2.1 billion in April 2023.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*        

Asset Class Apr. 2023 Mar. 2023 Apr. 2022 YTD 2023 YTD 2022
Long-term Funds          
Balanced (3,941 ) (4,167 ) (2,055 ) (13,453 ) 6,365  
Equity (2,782 ) (1,982 ) (259 ) (5,010 ) 8,473  
Bond 853   497   (1,752 ) 7,177   (2,068 )
Specialty 274   427   (204 ) 1,462   845  
Total Long-term Funds (5,597 ) (5,225 ) (4,270 ) (9,824 ) 13,614  
Total Money Market Funds 1,020   1,823   (196 ) 5,242   196  
Total (4,576 ) (3,402 ) (4,466 ) (4,582 ) 13,810  
                     
                     

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset Class Apr. 2023 Mar. 2023 Apr. 2022 Dec. 2022
Long-term Funds        
Balanced 912.1 903.7 943.6 880.6
Equity 692.7 682.9 682.2 649.6
Bond 235.9 233.5 239.2 222.7
Specialty 24.2 23.7 22.2 22.3
Total Long-term Funds 1,864.9 1,843.9 1,887.2 1,775.2
Total Money Market Funds 40.4 39.2 26.9 34.5
Total 1,905.3 1,883.1 1,914.1 1,809.8

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset Class Apr. 2023 Mar. 2023 Apr. 2022 YTD 2023 YTD 2022
Long-term Funds          
Balanced 141   156   125   528 913
Equity (319 ) 3,784   539   4,103 10,157
Bond 860   2,297   322   3,445 1,512
Specialty 252   (190 ) (115 ) 867 780
Total Long-term Funds 934   6,047   871   8,944 13,363
Total Money Market Funds 1,153   795   91   3,594 779
Total 2,087   6,842   962   12,538 14,142
                 
                 

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset Class Apr. 2023 Mar. 2023 Apr. 2022 Dec. 2022
Long-term Funds        
Balanced 13.3 13.0 11.9 12.0
Equity 213.4 209.3 202.1 194.9
Bond 85.5 84.4 75.8 80.4
Specialty 12.2 11.8 13.0 10.2
Total Long-term Funds 324.3 318.4 302.9 297.5
Total Money Market Funds 19.7 18.7 7.1 16.3
Total 344.1 337.1 310.0 313.7

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 85% of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 83% of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

© The Investment Funds Institute of Canada. No reproduction or republication in whole or in part is permitted without permission.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

  1. Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds.
  2. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to IFIC ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting.
  3. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds.
  4. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors.
  5. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About IFIC
The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca.

For more information please contact:

Pira Kumarasamy
Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs
pkumarasamy@ific.ca
416-309-2317


