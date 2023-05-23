IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – April 2023

Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Assets and Sales

Mutual fund assets totalled $1.905 trillion at the end of April 2023. Assets increased by $22.2 billion or 1.2% compared to March 2023. Mutual funds recorded net redemptions of $4.6 billion in April 2023.

ETF assets totalled $344.1 billion at the end of April 2023. Assets increased by $6.9 billion or 2.1% compared to March 2023. ETFs recorded net sales of $2.1 billion in April 2023.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Apr. 2023 Mar. 2023 Apr. 2022 YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Long-term Funds Balanced (3,941 ) (4,167 ) (2,055 ) (13,453 ) 6,365 Equity (2,782 ) (1,982 ) (259 ) (5,010 ) 8,473 Bond 853 497 (1,752 ) 7,177 (2,068 ) Specialty 274 427 (204 ) 1,462 845 Total Long-term Funds (5,597 ) (5,225 ) (4,270 ) (9,824 ) 13,614 Total Money Market Funds 1,020 1,823 (196 ) 5,242 196 Total (4,576 ) (3,402 ) (4,466 ) (4,582 ) 13,810

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Apr. 2023 Mar. 2023 Apr. 2022 Dec. 2022 Long-term Funds Balanced 912.1 903.7 943.6 880.6 Equity 692.7 682.9 682.2 649.6 Bond 235.9 233.5 239.2 222.7 Specialty 24.2 23.7 22.2 22.3 Total Long-term Funds 1,864.9 1,843.9 1,887.2 1,775.2 Total Money Market Funds 40.4 39.2 26.9 34.5 Total 1,905.3 1,883.1 1,914.1 1,809.8

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Apr. 2023 Mar. 2023 Apr. 2022 YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Long-term Funds Balanced 141 156 125 528 913 Equity (319 ) 3,784 539 4,103 10,157 Bond 860 2,297 322 3,445 1,512 Specialty 252 (190 ) (115 ) 867 780 Total Long-term Funds 934 6,047 871 8,944 13,363 Total Money Market Funds 1,153 795 91 3,594 779 Total 2,087 6,842 962 12,538 14,142

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Apr. 2023 Mar. 2023 Apr. 2022 Dec. 2022 Long-term Funds Balanced 13.3 13.0 11.9 12.0 Equity 213.4 209.3 202.1 194.9 Bond 85.5 84.4 75.8 80.4 Specialty 12.2 11.8 13.0 10.2 Total Long-term Funds 324.3 318.4 302.9 297.5 Total Money Market Funds 19.7 18.7 7.1 16.3 Total 344.1 337.1 310.0 313.7

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 85% of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 83% of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

© The Investment Funds Institute of Canada. No reproduction or republication in whole or in part is permitted without permission.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to IFIC ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.



About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca.

