Imperial Announces the Results of its 2023 Annual and Special General Meeting and Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

MONTREAL, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Mining Group Ltd. ("Imperial") (TSX VENTURE: IPG) is pleased to announce the results of its 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 19, 2023 (the "Meeting"). Detailed voting results are outlined below.



Election of Directors

Each of the nominee directors listed in Imperial’s management proxy circular dated April 18, 2023, was elected.

% Votes For % Votes Against Alain Bureau 99.99% 0.01% Philippe Cloutier 93.63% 6.37% Brooke DeLong 99.82% 0.18% Nick Nikolakakis 99.98% 0.02% Jeffrey Swinoga 97.77% 2.23%



Appointment of Auditors

Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP was reappointed as auditor of the Company and the Board was authorized to fix the auditor’s renumeration.

% Votes For % Votes Withheld Appointment of Auditors 99.91% 0.09%



Approval of the Stock Option Plan

The 10% rolling stock option plan (the “Stock Option Plan”) was approved, subject to TSXV approval.

% Votes For % Votes Against % Votes Withheld Stock Option Plan 99.12% 0.63% 0.25%



Approval of the Restricted Share Unit Plan

The 10% rolling restricted share unit plan (the “RSU Plan”) was approved, subject to TSXV approval.

% Votes For % Votes Against % Votes Withheld RSU Plan 98.90% 0.75% 0.35%



The aggregate number of common shares of Imperial issuable pursuant to all security-based compensation arrangements including the above Stock Option Plan and RSU Plan may not exceed 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Imperial at the time of a grant.

Imperial is also pleased to announce that Isabelle Gauthier has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Imperial also effective as of the Meeting date.

“We are very pleased to appoint Isabelle as Imperial’s Chief Financial Officer,” said Alain Bureau, Imperial’s Interim Chief Executive Officer and Director. “Isabelle brings a strong audit background with solid mining finances. She will be a strong pillar as we execute our development plan to position Imperial for sustainable and long-term value creation for our shareholders.”

Imperial’s Board of Directors wishes to thank Mr. Patrick Musampa for his contributions to Imperial’s activities as Chief Financial Officer and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

Ms. Isabelle Gauthier, Chief Financial Officer

Ms. Gauthier has over 20 years of accounting, transactional and reporting experience. She holds a B.A. in Administration from Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM) and has been a member of the Ordre des Comptables professionnels agréés du Québec since 1998. She held the position of Senior Manager within the firm Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton for which she worked as an Auditor from 1996 to 2006. She has developed an expertise in public companies, primarily in the mining sector. Through her involvement in various assignments, she acquired a solid experience in consolidation of foreign entities, reverse takeover, spin-out and financial reporting.

ABOUT IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD.

Imperial is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its technology metals projects in Québec. Imperial is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as “IPG” and on the OTCQB Exchange as “IMPNF” and is led by an experienced team of mineral exploration and development professionals with a strong track record of mineral deposit discovery in numerous metal commodities.

