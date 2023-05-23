The Civic 50 Names Steelcase One of America’s 50 Most Community-Minded Companies and Strategic Volunteering Award Winner

/EIN News/ -- GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steelcase has been recognized by The Civic 50 as one of the fifty most community-minded companies in the United States for the sixth year and has additionally been named its 2023 Strategic Volunteering Award winner.



Sponsored by Points of Light, the world’s largest organization dedicated to volunteer service, The Civic 50 ranks companies with annual revenues of at least $1B in four areas: investment of resources, integration across business functions, institutionalization through policies and systems and impact measurement. Now in its 11th year, The Civic 50 provides a national standard for superior corporate citizenship and showcases how companies can use their time, skills and resources to impact their communities. The Strategic Volunteering Award recognizes organizations for their strategic efforts to drive impact by engaging employees through pro bono and skills-based and volunteer initiatives.

Steelcase has extensive involvement in community programs, including a mix of volunteer time, product and service donations, financial gifts and the integration of community commitment into business policies and practices. This recognition shines a light on the company’s 169 community partnerships and 278 global projects in fiscal year 2023. The company’s social innovation efforts include:

Leveraging its global scale, resources, tools and expertise to move the needle on social impact.​

Designing experiences for the global community to learn from each other, grow together and uncover opportunities for impact.​

Hosting workshops, thought-leadership sessions and design challenges for people to learn and connect. ​



Additionally, in 2022, Steelcase announced the launch of the Better Futures Community, the company’s social innovation program designed to explore new approaches to equity, education and the environment. The Steelcase Better Futures Community explores, invests and accelerates bold new ideas and practices in collaboration with organizations throughout the world.

“We’re honored to again be recognized by The Civic 50 for our continued ESG work to increase access and equity for people and nurture a healthier planet,” said Kim Dabbs, Steelcase vice president of ESG strategy and social innovation. “As a global organization, Steelcase has a responsibility to take care of the wellbeing of people and the planet. We’re grateful to The Civic 50 for holding us and other organizations to our commitment to being a force for good through real, transformational action. When we build a future together that is equitable, accessible and sustainable, we help communities thrive.​"

About Steelcase

Established in 1912, Steelcase is a global design and thought leader in the world of work. We help people do their best work by creating places that work better. Along with more than 35 creative and technology partner brands, we design and manufacture innovative furnishings and solutions for the many places where work happens — including learning, health and work from home. Our solutions come to life through our community of expert Steelcase dealers in approximately 770 locations, as well as our online Steelcase store and other retail partners. Founded in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Steelcase is a publicly traded company with fiscal year 2023 revenue of $3.2 billion. With our 12,000 global employees and dealer community, we come together for people and the planet — using our business to help the world work better.

