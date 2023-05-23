Digital Remedy Adds Two Industry Leaders to its Board of Directors

Former IAB CEO, CMO and thought leader, Randall Rothenberg and Compulse Managing Director Martin Kristiseter bring extensive expertise to help guide and accelerate Digital Remedy’s growth and transformation

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 -- Digital Remedy, a performance media partner for brands and agencies, today announced the appointments of Randall Rothenberg and Martin Kristiseter to its Board of Directors. Rothenberg spent 16 years as CEO and Executive Chair of the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB). Kristiseter is the founder and Managing Director of Compulse, a marketing technology and managed services company for local media and agencies.



“Digital Remedy has established itself as a leading performance media partner for brands and agencies, and it’s an honor to be joining their board and working with their impressive and growing team,” said Rothenberg. “If we’ve learned anything during the first quarter-century of the digital economy, it’s that brands must perform, and performance must contribute to brand equity. I’m thrilled at the opportunity to help Digital Remedy drive innovative solutions that meet the needs of brand clients and their industry partners.”

Rothenberg has been a prominent leader in marketing, media, and advertising for 40 years. Most recently, he led the transformation of the IAB into one of the largest and most potent media and marketing trade bodies in the world, helping to develop technical standards, self-regulation, government regulation, market and consumer research, global digital content marketplaces, and professional development programs. Under his leadership, IAB opened the industry’s first major public policy office in Washington, D.C., launched the IAB Tech Lab to oversee digital marketing technical standards, started an industry-leading training program that has certified more than 14,000 digital media sales professionals, created the IAB Digital Newfronts and Podcast Upfronts (the world’s largest marketplaces for original digital content), and published comprehensive research on brand disruption, the evolution of video, and the economic impact of the ad-supported Internet ecosystem. During Rothenberg’s 14 years as CEO, IAB quadrupled its association membership and quintupled revenue.

Prior to IAB, Rothenberg was the Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Director of Intellectual Capital at Booz Allen Hamilton , where he ran the quarterly management publication strategy+business and its books and online division. He also oversaw the consulting firm’s annual study on the causes and consequences of CEO turnover at the world’s largest public companies, and helped launch consulting practices in enterprise resilience and organizational DNA. Earlier in his career, he served as a politics, technology, and media editor and reporter, and daily advertising columnist, for The New York Times, and as a weekly columnist for Advertising Age.

“I am thrilled to join Digital Remedy’s board, and work with the talented team to leverage our combined knowledge to create even more value for clients,” added Kristiseter. “As a board member, I look forward to bringing my experience and leadership to support their long-term strategic initiatives and ensure ongoing development and growth.”

With over 18 years of experience in digital media, ad technology, and programmatic solutions, Kristiseter brings his expertise as an entrepreneur and digital executive to the space. Prior to Compulse, Kristiseter led innovative digital media initiatives at a number of companies, including Marketron , where he developed a reputation as a leader who can take a vision and turn it into a reality.

“Between Rothenberg’s proven track record of success and Kristiseter’s accomplished entrepreneurial expertise, I am confident they will bring fresh perspectives and valuable insights to help us navigate the ever-changing digital landscape,” said Mike Seiman of Digital Remedy. “As a performance media partner for brands and agencies, we are committed to providing innovative solutions that drive business outcomes for our clients. I look forward to their guidance and contribution to the team, as we continue to build on our strengths and pursue our many opportunities for company growth.”

