America's Boating Channel Highlights Sea Tow Foundation

STF Videos Will Be Featured Thursday May 25 on Smart TV for National Safe Boating Week

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Boating Channel™, the U.S. Coast Guard funded boating safety and boater education video service, produced by United States Power Squadrons® (USPS), will highlight Sea Tow Foundation (STF) videos on its new smart TV services Thursday May 25 during the National Safe Boating Week (NSBW) promotional campaign.

NSBW, taking place May 20-26, is the official kick-off of the 2023 Safe Boating Campaign, a year-long global awareness effort that encourages boaters to make the most of their boating adventure by being responsible.

In announcing the Sea Tow Foundation promotion, America’s Boating Channel’s Vice President of Smart TV, Kathy Strachan, noted that, “By watching Sea Tow Foundation’s boating safety videos, viewers can gain a great deal of practical knowledge that will enhance their enjoyment of boating. Together, our videos represent the next best thing to being on the water.”

On Thursday May 25, following Saturday through Wednesday’s highlighting of titles from the National Safe Boating Council (NSBC), Water Sports Foundation (WSF), the ACA (American Canoe Association), the Corps Foundation (CF), and NASBLA (National Association of State Boating Law Administrators), Sea Tow Foundation’s videos will be featured as the leading category on America’s Boating Channel’s video on-demand app on Roku and FireTV.

Sea Tow Foundation Executive Director Gail Kulp remarked, “We’re thrilled to participate in America’s Boating Channel’s promotion of National Safe Boating Week. Boaters who are also smart TV viewers can benefit in many ways by watching the large selection of available videos.”

Sea Tow Foundation videos include “You Think Nothing Can Take You Down,” “How to Fit a Child with a Life Jacket,” “How Do Marine Flares Work and What Kinds Are There,” “How Do I Use a Flare Gun,” ‘What Is an E-Flare and Should I Get One,” and “Does an E-Flare Work as Well as a Traditional Flare.”

Smart TV viewers can subscribe to America’s Boating Channel for free on Roku and FireTV. On Roku, viewers can select Store using their Roku remotes, click on Channels, search for Americas Boating Channel, and then add the channel. On FireTV, viewers can go to Apps on their FireTV Main Menu, search for Americas Boating Channel, select Get, and then download the app.

on Friday May 26, America’s Boating Channel will highlight its own original videos.

About America’s Boating Channel

America’s Boating Channel™ is produced for United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) by Lafferty Media Partners (LMP) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The service features professionally produced, high-definition, safe boating and boater education videos, along with boating themed entertainment and informational television programs. America’s Boating Channel has been recognized with the National Boating Industry Safety Award as the 2021 Top Marine Media Outlet, and with the 2022 International Boating and Water Safety Summit Communication Award for the top Video Public Service Announcement (PSA) Series. AmericasBoatingChannel.com

About Sea Tow Foundation

The Sea Tow Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, was established in 2007 by Captain Joe Frohnhoefer, founder of Sea Tow Services International, after he witnessed too many preventable accidents and fatalities on the water. Through its flagship programs which include the Life Jacket Loaner Program, Sober Skipper Campaign, and the National Boating Industry Safety Awards, the Sea Tow Foundation strives towards its vision of a world where boaters are safe and responsible. To learn more, visit boatingsafety.com.

