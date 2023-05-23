ILUS Confirms Its First Quarter of 2023 Results

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – ILUS International Inc. (OTC: ILUS) is a Mergers and Acquisitions company focused on acquiring and growing companies in the public safety, industrial, defense and renewable sectors. ILUS’ recently filed quarterly report confirms a 557% Revenue Increase, 44% Increase in Net Profit, and 630% increase in Balance Sheet over its previous year’s first quarter results.



Financial highlights from the First Quarter of 2023 report include Revenue of $19,810,011, Net Profit of $914,662 and a Balance Sheet of $251,012,532. The results further confirm the progress made by the company, while also highlighting key areas for expansion, optimization, and transformation.

“We have made progress in vital areas of the business and are pleased with the overall results as well as the prospects we have in place for the rest of 2023. Most of our businesses are affected by cyclical trends and we have solid order books in both our Industrial and Emergency Response subsidiaries, therefore we do expect substantial Quarter-on-Quarter growth through the remainder of this year. At the same time, we are working hard on several key growth areas in our Emergency Response subsidiary which we believe will have visible effect from this current quarter and increase as the year progresses,” said ILUS Managing Director, John-Paul Backwell

CEO of ILUS, Nicolas Link added, “We have once again demonstrated our ability to deliver strong results in a challenging environment. We remain focused on optimizing and improving key areas within our businesses and delivering key milestones such as the uplisting of our Industrial subsidiary to a National Stock Exchange within the coming months, before continuing onwards to exceed our annual forecasts.”

Early in June 2023, ILUS looks forward to making its next major public announcement regarding its first subsidiary uplist to a National Stock Exchange. Following this announcement, the company plans to provide an update on its second subsidiary uplist, which the ILUS Board has made progress towards following the company’s 2022 Annual Results and therefore plans to complete in 2023.

For further information on ILUS, please see its communication channels:

Website: https://ilus-group.com

Twitter: @ILUS_INTL

Email: IR@Ilus-Group.com

Source: ILUS

