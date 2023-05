TELUS investing $18.5 billion in British Columbia through 2027 to support vital network connectivity, sustainability and innovation

Celebrating 10 years of TELUS PureFibre, recently named B.C.'s top broadband network by Opensignal¹

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS announced an investment of $18.5 billion to build and develop network infrastructure, operations, and spectrum across British Columbia over the next five years as part of its commitment to invest $81 billion across Canada by 2027. These investments are critical to providing Canadians with access to superior technology, connecting customers to the people, resources and information that make their lives better. Since 2000, TELUS has invested more than $59 billion in British Columbia alone, building global leading industry networks and has been recognized as B.C’s top broadband network by Opensignal.



“As a company that has been headquartered in Western Canada for more than 125 years, TELUS’ $18.5 billion investment in British Columbia will further amplify the superiority of our world-leading wireless and PureFibre networks, enabling vital connectivity for millions of citizens across the province. This builds on the more than $59 billion TELUS has invested in network infrastructure, operations, and spectrum across British Columbia since 2000,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. “Our globally recognized networks are the backbone of our digital economy and societies, driving innovation and uplifting marginalized communities. This investment will help ensure that British Columbians can stay connected to what matters most, including healthcare, safe and healthy food, online education, friends and family, and the flexibility to work remotely; all with the accompanying environmental benefits.”

TELUS’ next generation networks are unleashing human productivity and contributing to improved health and educational outcomes, supporting environmental sustainability, fostering entrepreneurship, bridging the socio-economic divide, and driving economic growth. TELUS is steadfast in its commitment to using technology, team member-led innovation, and human compassion to address the most important societal challenges of this generation and bringing real solutions to the residents of British Columbia and across Canada. Now through 2027 in British Columbia, TELUS is:

Celebrating 10 years of PureFibre: The only 100 per cent all fibre network in B.C.

TELUS has invested over $7 billion nationally in network infrastructure and operations to bring our most advanced broadband Internet technology to millions of homes and businesses, creating 50,000 jobs throughout construction, and contributing more than $930 million to local economies in B.C., Alberta and Quebec. This year, TELUS will connect over 100,000 more homes and businesses across B.C., including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge. PureFibre is B.C.'s only 100 per cent pure fibre-to-the-home network and currently reaches more than 1.7 million homes and businesses, including 269,000 rural homes and businesses across the province. TELUS’ PureFibre network recently brought home top honours in B.C. in Opensignal’s April 2023 Canada Fixed Broadband Experience Report , solidifying TELUS’ position as the home Internet provider to beat when it comes to network quality, experience and speed.

Cheering on the Vancouver Whitecaps FC as the official premier partner

The multi-year partnership brings together two longstanding Vancouver-based organizations with a proven and shared commitment to drive meaningful change in their local communities. TELUS will be the presenting partner of Whitecaps FC camps across Canada supporting 250,000 youth over the next five years. TELUS also joins the Whitecaps as a co-presenting partner of the Community Soccer Experience, which in its inaugural year last season, brought free soccer programming to more than 6,000 youth in British Columbia. Together with Whitecaps FC, TELUS will help create opportunities for soccer participation, while inspiring youth to reach their full potential.

Continuing to roll out 3500 MHz spectrum on its 5G network

Since June 2022, TELUS has been deploying its 3500 MHz spectrum holdings on its next-generation 5G wireless network to further support the country’s economic growth and competitiveness, bringing enhanced capacity, low latency and even faster speeds to TELUS customers. As part of this rollout, customers in communities coast to coast can now access this 3500 MHz spectrum, including in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Halifax and St. John’s.

Creating a greener province and planet

Our investments in energy-efficient networks, renewable energy sources, innovative technologies and sustainable business practices are supporting a greener future by reducing our carbon footprint and enabling TELUS to become net carbon neutral by 2030 or sooner. On April 21, TELUS celebrated the planting of its one millionth tree to help mitigate climate change. In partnership with leading restoration companies, including Veritree and Flash Forest, TELUS is working to leverage the power of its world-leading networks and innovative technology to revolutionize nature-based solutions with the goal of replenishing forests and seaforests. To start, TELUS, Veritree and Flash Forest are focusing on reforestation and seaforestation projects in western Canada and internationally. TELUS also recognizes the role of connectivity in supporting Canada's climate objectives. Digital connectivity and technologies can reduce GHGs emissions by up to 20 per cent². As a country with high-quality telecom networks and high GHG emissions per capita, Canada has the opportunity to become a world leader in digital climate policy and digital climate solutions, incentivizing digital uptake across underserved communities, GHG intensive-industries, and the public service.

Our investments in energy-efficient networks, renewable energy sources, innovative technologies and sustainable business practices are supporting a greener future by reducing our carbon footprint and enabling TELUS to become net carbon neutral by 2030 or sooner.

Transforming how British Columbians access healthcare TELUS’ innovative approach to leveraging technology in health care has expanded globally since its acquisition of LifeWorks in fall 2022. Now supporting 67 million lives in 160 countries TELUS Health is on a mission to become the most trusted wellbeing company in the world with solutions focused on enhancing total health, across three dimensions - physical, mental and financial.

Since 2022, TELUS Health has supported a range of health services including occupational, financial and mental health services, as well as both publicly-funded and employer-funded primary care resulting in more than 1.4M virtual and in-person appointments, helping to build the healthiest communities and workplaces on the planet.



Redefining the connected home experience with TELUS’ smart living solution In collaboration with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), TELUS’ new smart living solution will use the latest advancements in cloud technologies, Internet of things (IoT), machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligence (AI) to create automation experiences using all of our connected devices. TELUS’ smart living solution will reduce the complexity of installing and managing connected home devices and services from multiple vendors, device manufacturers (ODMs) and service providers. It will make it easier for consumers to use existing and new smart home devices to automate their home.



“The Government of Canada and TELUS have a longstanding partnership and shared vision to connect British Columbians to reliable, high-quality networks, including in rural and indigenous communities,” said Taleeb Noormohamed, MP for Vancouver Granville. “I’m pleased to see TELUS continuing to make the generational investments needed to expand access to high speed broadband and 5G services, which will stimulate the economy and create opportunities for families and businesses in BC.”

“Everyone, everywhere in B.C. needs access to reliable, high-speed internet to be able to work, learn and stay in touch with friends and family,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Citizens’ Services. “The investments that TELUS is making, along with our government’s investments in the Connecting BC and Connecting Communities BC programs, support economic opportunities and growth across B.C.”

From 2000 through 2022, TELUS has invested $240 billion nationally in network infrastructure, operations and spectrum, including more than $59 billion in British Columbia. These investments are consistent with TELUS’ capital expenditure guidance for 2023, released in the fourth quarter of 2022 earnings release dated February 9, 2023.

TELUS also embraces tax morality as a means of further investing in our communities. Since 2000, TELUS has paid approximately $54 billion in total tax and spectrum remittances to our federal, provincial and municipal governments across Canada, consisting of corporate income taxes, sales taxes, property taxes, employer portion of payroll taxes, various regulatory fees and spectrum remittances, including more than $2.3 billion in taxes in 2022 alone. These funds support public works projects, education, healthcare, cultural pursuits and other initiatives that improve the social and economic well-being of our communities.

Since 2000, TELUS, our team members and retirees provided $300 million in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs and volunteered 7.76 million hours to charities and community organizations located specifically in British Columbia. Globally, our TELUS family has contributed $1.5 billion in giving including 15 million volunteer hours since 2000.

