Pennsylvanians Encourage to Pay It Forward, Carry Out Acts of Kindness on 1-4-3 Day, May 23

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro has called upon Pennsylvanians to share in acts of kindness in celebration of 1-4-3 Day in Pennsylvania on May 23.

Today marks the fifth annual 1-4-3 Day, which was established in honor of Pennsylvania’s native son, Fred Rogers. Mister Rogers regularly used 1-4-3 as a way of saying I-Love-You on his beloved television series, Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. His reference was to the number of letters in each word, and May 23 is the 143rd day of the year.

“This year on 1-4-3 Day, take some time to spread a little extra joy throughout the Commonwealth, to yourself and to others,” said Carrie Fischer Lepore, Deputy Secretary, Office of Marketing, Tourism, and Film for the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. “It’s incredible to see how Pennsylvanians have embraced 1-4-3 Day since its inception—whether volunteering, donating to those in need, or simply taking an extra moment to make a friend, family member, or neighbor smile. We can’t wait to see the new and creative ways Pennsylvanians express their kindness this year.”

As in past years, a “Kindness Generator” will be available at pa.gov/143-day, providing inspiration for the day as well as a “Kindness Tracker” to tally all the good deeds and kind gestures Pennsylvanians do throughout the day. Residents are encouraged to use #143DayInPA on social media to share their acts and help spread the movement.

For more opportunities to walk in the footsteps of Fred Rogers, the Pennsylvania Tourism Office invites travelers to experience the Fred Rogers Trail at visitPA.com/fredrogers, which includes stops in his hometown of Latrobe as well as in Pittsburgh, where he filmed his iconic television show.

