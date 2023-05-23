Corona Premier and Taskrabbit Are Teaming Up to Help Lighten Fridges Ahead of Memorial Day

The iconic brand’s premium light beer is partnering with the home services platform to remove and replace unwanted beverages via the Lighter Life Summer Refresh

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corona Premier, the beloved Mexican brand’s premium light beer, is excited to announce the Lighter Life Summer Refresh, a new campaign to help hosts in select markets across the country lighten their refrigerators ahead of the first major entertaining moment of the summer season. The program is anchored by a first-of-its-kind partnership with Taskrabbit, a digital platform that connects people seeking help with household tasks with skilled, reliable Taskers from their local communities. Through the Lighter Life Summer Refresh, Corona Premier and Taskrabbit will enable people of legal drinking age to swap unwanted and unopened beverages from previous gatherings for a lighter beverage more suited to everyday moments, like Corona Premier!



The program was inspired by the simple truth that party hosts will inevitably be left with a variety of bizarre or seasonal drinks that simply don’t fit their palates — or the weather — when the merrymaking is done. But the real issue? These drinks take up valuable fridge space.

“With temperatures on the rise and Memorial Day right around the corner, we’re proud to partner with Taskrabbit to introduce the Corona Premier Lighter Life Summer Refresh program and offer a solution to those who find themselves needing to free up fridge space,” said Alex Schultz, Vice President of Brand Marketing at Corona. “Corona Premier is the perfect light beer for everyday occasions, big and small, and we’re looking forward to refreshing refrigerators in select cities with its smooth, crisp taste.”

People can enter for a chance to win by following @CoronaUSA , @Taskrabbit and @WishboneKitchen on Instagram and commenting on the collab post between Corona and Wishbone Kitchen using #CoronaPremierLighterLife. Winners will receive Taskrabbit credit to book a local Tasker who can help them lighten their fridge of unwanted and unopened beverages and will leave a gift card to purchase Corona Premier. One hundred people who enter will receive a $10 Taskrabbit promo code.

“We were thrilled when Corona Premier approached us about a partnership,” said Tamara Rosenthal, VP of Marketing at Taskrabbit. “We strive to make life easier for our customers by giving them valuable time back to prioritize what matters most to them, so it felt only natural to marry that ethos with Corona Premier’s lighter life mentality.”

Within the Corona portfolio of beloved brands, Corona Premier offers a premium, low-carb, light beer experience. With a refined, crisp taste and an even-bodied feel, it is the smoothest Corona, perfect for every day. Corona Premier has 2.6 grams of carbs and only 90 calories per 12-ounce serving*, but it also exists to help bring more lightness and ease to life, making it the ideal summertime refreshment.

To learn more, visit CoronaUSA.com , and refresh your perspective by following @CoronaUSA on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook . As always, Corona encourages consumers to enjoy its products and relax responsibly.

*Per 12 fl. oz. serving average analysis: Calories: 90, Carbohydrates: 2.6 grams, Protein: 0.7 grams, Fat: 0.0 grams.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER SWEEPSTAKES. Open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C., 21 or older. Starts 12:00 AM ET on 5/22/23 and ends 11:59 PM ET on 6/16/23. No alcohol awarded with prizes. Void where prohibited. For complete details, see Official Rules at rules.dja.com/lighterlife. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by or associated with Instagram. You understand that you are providing your information to the Sponsor and not to Instagram.

About the Corona Brand Family:

The Corona brand family is home to Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Familiar, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer and Corona Non-Alcoholic. The entire Corona portfolio is brewed in Mexico by Constellation Brands and imported and marketed exclusively to the U.S. by the company. Corona Extra, the flagship brand of the Corona brand family, is a pilsner-style lager with a golden hue that was first brewed in Mexico in 1925. Corona embodies “La Vida Más Fina,” or “The Fine Life,” as a modern expression of the brand’s lifestyle. The refreshing flavor and carefree attitude of Corona Extra hold a respected place in U.S. culture as the #1 most loved beer brand.

About Taskrabbit:

Taskrabbit is a digital platform that connects people seeking help with household tasks, such as furniture assembly, moving and home improvements, to skilled, reliable Taskers in their communities. Acquired by the Ingka Group (IKEA) in 2017, Taskrabbit operates in thousands of cities across eight countries: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States and is available in 200+ IKEA stores worldwide.



To find out more, please visit www.taskrabbit.com , or join the conversation with @Taskrabbit on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, Pinterest and YouTube.





Media Contact: Stephanie McGuane 312-741-2477 Kayla Gorski 603-770-4434