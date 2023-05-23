Hennessey Elevates Ford Ranger Raptor To 500-HP 'VelociRaptor 500'

/EIN News/ -- A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

500 bhp production version of the new Hennessey 'VelociRaptor 500' Ranger boosts factory horsepower output by more than 20 percent



Exclusive upgrade available for the 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 in the flagship Ford Ranger Raptor

'VelociRaptor 500' Ranger is the most powerful warrantied midsize pickup available today

Production to begin Q4 2023

Hennessey upgrade package pricing confirmed at MSRP $24,950



SEALY, Texas, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hennessey, the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle creator, has announced the development and engineering for the new 'VelociRaptor 500' Ranger. The high-performance midsize pickup is based on the all-new 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor, to which Hennessey's engineers applied their extensive expertise to boost power and improve capability.

The team at Hennessey, which has been 'making fast cars faster' for more than 30 years, significantly enhanced the pickup's twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine. The powerplant is rated at 405 bhp and 430 lb-ft of torque in stock configuration. Thanks to a new high-flow air induction system, a larger front-mounted intercooler, and an engine management software upgrade, Hennessey's engineers boosted output to 500 bhp and 550 lb-ft of torque.

As is the case with the Hennessey' VelociRaptor 500' Bronco Raptor, the powerplant is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission sending power to an all-wheel drive system that has locking front and rear differentials, and a low-range transmission for additional off-road capability. The extra horsepower will further improve the capabilities of the Ranger Raptor, which is fitted with an active exhaust system, Fox 2.5-inch' Live Valve' internal bypass shocks, and factory G.O.A.T driving modes: Normal, Eco, Sport, Slippery, Sand, Mud/Ruts, Rock Crawl, Baja, and Tow-Haul.



John Hennessey, company founder and CEO: "The VelociRaptor 500 Ranger is an excellent choice for the pickup enthusiast who doesn't need the capacity of our full-size VelociRaptor 600 F-150. The midsize pickup is incredibly capable and very agile… it's actually lighter than the Bronco SUV! In addition, our 500-horsepower upgrade will noticeably improve low-end torque, and it's got a lot more power for those who like to really push their trucks in mud, sand, or on the open road."

Priced from $24,950 – exclusive of the base Ford Ranger Raptor – the VelociRaptor 500 package features enhanced air induction, a high-capacity intercooler with a blow-off valve, and an upgraded engine management system. Hennessey will also transform the exterior with custom VelociRaptor bumpers, LED off-road lights, unique Hennessey 18-inch 10-spoke alloy wheels, 35-inch off-road tires, and 'VelociRaptor 500' badging. The interior features Hennessey's embroidered head restraints, all-weather floor mats, and a unique build number plaque.

The new VelociRaptor 500 Ranger will complete an intensive period of R&D at the company's HQ, private test track, and in extreme conditions both on- and off-road. This rigorous program enables Hennessey to confidently back every Ranger build with its comprehensive 3-year / 36,000-mile warranty. The new Hennessey VelociRaptor 500 Bronco is available to order now through authorized Ford retailers or directly from Hennessey by calling +1 979.885.1300 or visiting HennesseyPerformance.com – international shipping begins in Q4 2023.

Specifications: Hennessey VelociRaptor 500 Ranger

POWER 500 bhp 550 lb-ft torque UPGRADES TO STANDARD RANGER RAPTOR

3.0L TWIN-TURBO V6 Engine Management Software Upgrade High-Flow Air Induction System 18-inch Hennessey Wheels (with 35-inch tires) Larger front-mounted intercooler system VelociRaptor Front Bumper with LED Lights VelociRaptor Rear Bumper Upgrade Hennessey & VelociRaptor Exterior Badges Hennessey Embroidered Headrests Serial Numbered Plaques in Engine Compartment & Interior OTHER Professional Installation Chassis Dyno Tuning & Road Testing Limited Edition (200 units for 2024) 3-year / 36,000 Mile Limited Warranty

Package prices & contents are subject to change. Contact Hennessey Performance for details.

About Hennessey

Based in Sealy, Texas, the Hennessey business comprises Hennessey Special Vehicles, Hennessey Performance (HPE), Tuner School, and the Lonestar Motorsports Park. The company has re-engineered more than 12,000 vehicles for performance enthusiasts worldwide to deliver unparalleled driving thrills. Alongside modifying a diverse range of sports, and muscle cars since 1991, the company also applies its high-performance expertise to trucks and SUVs – and boasts its own hypercars – the Venom GT and the Venom F5.

Every Hennessey product is dyno-proven, fully track-tested, street-legal, and warrantied. Customers can choose from road-ready performance-enhanced cars by Hennessey from various brands, including Cadillac, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, and Jeep, all benefitting from a host of high-performance upgrades.

With its own test track, engineering curriculum for aspiring tuners, more than 90 team members, and capacity to simultaneously work on 40-50 vehicles, Hennessey Performance is one of the world's leading specialist vehicle engineering companies. The twin-turbocharged, 6.6-liter V8 Venom F5 hypercar sold out in 2021, with customer deliveries from 2021-2024. A Roadster variant joined the F5 coupe in 2022, also boasting 1,817 bhp and capable of speeds in excess of 300 mph. As a result, the company is delivering like never before on its mission of 'making fast cars faster.'

Media contacts

For further information, images, or comment, contact the Hennessey PR team:

North America

Michael Harley

Michael@HennesseyPerformance.com

+1 805-402-3613

Europe / Asia

Jon Visscher

Jon.Visscher@vcomm.co.uk / vcomm.co.uk

+44 (0)7816 906 794