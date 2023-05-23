Bonded Magnet Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2032

Reports And Data

The market value for Bonded Magnet Market to reach USD 6.52 Billion in 2032 and growing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

The need for bonded magnets is being driven by the rising popularity of consumer electronics including smartphones, laptops, and household appliances. ” — Reports and Data.

NEW YORK CITY, U.S., UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023

In 2022, the value of the Bonded Magnet Market reached USD 4.2 billion, and it is projected to reach USD 6.52 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% during the forecast period. The market expansion is driven by various factors, including the increasing demand from industries such as automotive, electronics, and renewable energy, as well as advancements in magnetic materials technology.

The automotive sector plays a pivotal role in driving the growth of the bonded magnet market. With the rising popularity of electric vehicles (EVs), there is a growing demand for bonded magnets in EV motors and sensors. Bonded magnets offer numerous advantages for automotive applications, including strong magnetic strength, dimensional stability, and design flexibility. As manufacturers face stringent regulations to reduce emissions and enhance fuel efficiency, they are compelled to invest in advanced technologies like bonded magnets to improve the performance of EVs.

Furthermore, the electronics industry also contributes significantly to the demand for bonded magnets. These magnets find applications in various electronic devices, such as smartphones, computers, and audio equipment, due to their ability to deliver compact size, high efficiency, and precise magnetic properties.

Additionally, the renewable energy sector drives the market growth for bonded magnets. These magnets are extensively used in wind turbines and generators to ensure efficient power generation from renewable sources. As the demand for clean and sustainable energy sources continues to rise, the adoption of bonded magnets in the renewable energy sector is expected to increase.

Overall, the bonded magnet market is witnessing substantial growth due to the increasing demand from industries like automotive, electronics, and renewable energy. The unique properties of bonded magnets and advancements in magnetic materials technology contribute to their widespread usage, enabling enhanced performance and efficiency in various applications.

Bonded Magnet Market Segments:

The Bonded Magnet Market can be segmented based on type and application outlook. In terms of type, the market includes neodymium, ferrite, SmCo (Samarium Cobalt), and other types of bonded magnets. Neodymium magnets are widely used due to their exceptional magnetic properties, making them suitable for various applications. Ferrite magnets, known for their cost-effectiveness and high resistance to demagnetization, are also prevalent in the market. SmCo magnets, on the other hand, offer excellent temperature stability and high magnetic strength. The market also encompasses other types of bonded magnets that cater to specific requirements.

In terms of application outlook, the Bonded Magnet Market covers a wide range of sectors. The automotive industry is a significant consumer of bonded magnets, utilizing them in applications such as motors, sensors, and power steering systems. The demand for bonded magnets in the automotive sector is driven by the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and the need for efficient and compact components.

The electronics industry is another key application segment for bonded magnets. These magnets find extensive usage in electronic devices such as smartphones, computers, and audio equipment, where their compact size and precise magnetic properties are highly valued. The aerospace and defense sector also relies on bonded magnets for various applications, including actuators, sensors, and navigation systems.

In the medical field, bonded magnets play a vital role in applications such as medical imaging equipment, implantable medical devices, and drug delivery systems. Their biocompatibility and precise magnetic properties make them suitable for these critical medical applications.

The Bonded Magnet Market also caters to other sectors, including industrial automation, energy, and consumer goods, among others, where the use of bonded magnets enhances product performance and efficiency.

Regionally, the market has a global scope, covering regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. These regions represent significant markets for bonded magnets, with each offering its own unique opportunities and demand drivers.

Bonded Magnet Market Strategic Developments:

In 2021, Neo Performance Materials introduced a new line of bonded magnets with improved magnetic performance and temperature stability. These magnets are specifically designed for applications in the automotive and industrial sectors, providing high magnetic strength and resistance to demagnetization at elevated temperatures.

In 2020, Alliance LLC announced a strategic partnership with a leading automotive manufacturer to develop bonded magnets for use in electric vehicle (EV) traction motors. The partnership aimed to leverage Alliance LLC's expertise in bonded magnet production to meet the growing demand for advanced magnets in the EV market.

In 2019, Arnold Magnetic Technologies unveiled a new generation of bonded magnets that offer higher energy density and improved thermal stability. These magnets are designed for use in high-performance motors, sensors, and other industrial applications, providing enhanced performance and reliability.

In 2018, Elektrisola launched a new range of bonded magnets with improved mechanical strength and thermal stability. These magnets are specifically designed for use in miniature motors, sensors, and other precision applications, providing excellent performance in compact devices.

In 2018, Viona Magnetics Inc. announced the development of a new type of bonded magnet that offers superior magnetic properties and temperature stability. These magnets are targeted for use in aerospace, defense, and other demanding applications where high performance and reliability are critical.

Bonded Magnet Market Competitive landscape:

The global bonded magnet market is characterized by the presence of several major companies that contribute significantly to its growth and revenue. These companies operate on a global scale and employ various strategies to maintain their market position. Some of the major players in the global bonded magnet market include:

Neo Performance Materials: Neo Performance Materials is a leading company in the bonded magnet market, offering a wide range of magnetic solutions. The company specializes in producing neodymium iron boron (NdFeB) bonded magnets, which are known for their high magnetic strength and performance.

Alliance LLC: Alliance LLC is a prominent player in the bonded magnet market, providing customized magnetic solutions for various industries. The company focuses on developing innovative bonded magnet materials to meet specific customer requirements.

Elektrisola: Elektrisola is a renowned manufacturer of magnet wire and specialty wire products. The company also produces bonded magnets, catering to industries such as automotive, electronics, and renewable energy.

OM Group Inc.: OM Group Inc., now known as Freeport-McMoRan, is involved in the production and distribution of specialty chemicals and magnetic materials. The company offers a diverse range of bonded magnets and magnetic alloys for various applications.

