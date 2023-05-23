Patria Investments Set to Join Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes

/EIN News/ -- GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patria Investments Limited (“Patria”) (NASDAQ: PAX), a global alternative asset manager, is expected to join the Russell 2000® and broad-market Russell 3000® indexes at the conclusion of the 2023 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 26, 2023, according to a preliminary list of additions posted on May 19, 2023.



Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US equity market stocks as of April 28, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

“We are very pleased that Patria is expected to be included in the Russell indexes, which is a testament to the company’s success and growth following our IPO on Nasdaq in 2021,” said Alexandre Saigh, Patria’s Chief Executive Officer. “Index inclusion is an important catalyst for diversifying our shareholder base into passive channels, and we believe it will drive broader exposure for PAX across the investment community. This is an important step in our evolution as a public company, and our journey as the gateway for alternative investments in Latin America.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12.1 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Patria Investments

Patria is a leading alternative investment firm focused on Latin America, with over 30 years of history, combined assets under management of $27.3 billion as of March 31, 2023, and a global presence with offices in 10 cities across 4 continents. Patria aims to provide consistent returns in attractive long-term investment opportunities that allow for portfolio diversification through its Private Equity, Infrastructure, Credit, Public Equities and Real Estate products. Through its investments Patria seeks to transform industries and untangle bottlenecks, generating attractive returns for its investors, while creating sustainable value for society. Further information is available at www.patria.com.

