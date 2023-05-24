Response Biomedical Manufactures the Gold Standard Troponin I Rapid Test

Submit Release
VANCOUVER, WASHINGTON, USA, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, February 28, 2023: Response Biomedical is pleased to announce that they have developed the gold standard of medical testing with the troponin I rapid test. This test produces results in minutes, allowing medical professionals in the USA to accurately diagnose myocardial infarction in patients experiencing chest pain.

Response Biomedical recognized that troponin is an element that appears in an individual’s bloodstream after acute myocardial infarction. Identifying the presence of this element quickly ensures medical professionals can promptly treat patients and give them the best chance of a successful outcome and reduce the risk of recurrence or further complications. The troponin I rapid test offers high accuracy with laboratory results in minutes.

Response Biomedical manufactures the troponin I rapid test to provide medical professionals with an easy solution to diagnose patients suspected of experiencing a myocardial infarction. These tests are perfect as a first response when patients present with chest pains or other symptoms that could indicate myocardial infarction.

Anyone interested in learning about point-of-care testing for troponin can find out more by visiting the Response Biomedical Google Listing or accessing website or calling +1 (888) 591-5577.

About Response Biomedical: Response Biomedical is a leading developer of RAMP testing solutions to help medical professionals quickly and accurately diagnose patients with various medical conditions. They develop rapid testing options that reveal results in minutes and help doctors provide immediate treatment for better results. They are a trusted source for medical testing options.

