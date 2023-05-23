Submit Release
NewLake Capital Partners to Participate in June CannaVest East Institutional Capital Forum

/EIN News/ -- NEW CANAAN, Conn., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (“The Company” or “NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, announced today that NewLake’s CEO, Anthony Coniglio, will participate in a panel discussion at the CannaVest East Institutional Capital Forum to be held on June 1-3, 2023.

CannaVest East Institutional Capital Forum
Panel: Lessons Learned, Challenges Faced & Value Creation: Leading Investors Share Their War Stories & Pearls of Wisdom
Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023
Time: 12:45 -1:35 p.m. ET
Location: Jacob Javits Convention Center, New York City

To attend, register here.

About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.
NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 32 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis. For more information, please visit www.newlake.com.

Contact Information:
Lisa Meyer
Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary
NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.
lmeyer@newlake.com

Investor Contact:
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter@KCSA.com
PH: (212) 896-1254

Media Contact:
McKenna Miller
KCSA Strategic Communications
MMiller@kcsa.com
PH: (212) 896-1254


