STRONG/MDI Screens Signs Preferred Screen Supply Agreement With Kinepolis Group

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRONG/MDI Screen Systems, Inc. (“STRONG/MDI”) a subsidiary of Strong Global Entertainment (NYSE American: SGE) and a leader in manufacturing state-of-the-art cinema screens, announced today that it has signed a 3-year agreement as the preferred worldwide cinema screen supplier for Kinepolis Group. Based in Belgium, Kinepolis is a leading cinema exhibitor with operations in nine countries across Europe and North America.



“Kinepolis takes great pride in providing a top-quality cinema experience to their patrons, and we are pleased to have been selected to meet their projection screen needs,” commented Ray Boegner, President of Strong Entertainment. “As an industry leader, we’re pleased to support Kinepolis as they bring consumers the greatest theatrical viewing experience.”

François Barrette, Senior Vice President & General Manager at Strong/MDI, stated: “High-quality viewing experience is a top priority for Kinepolis, and we are honored to have been chosen to handle their projection screen requirements. We are excited to offer Kinepolis our newest HGA laser screen technology to improve and revolutionize the in-theater experience.”

“Kinepolis’ mission is to offer the 'ultimate movie experience' to film and entertainment enthusiasts. The screen plays a key role when it comes to thrilling our audiences,” declared Nicolas Hamon, P&S Competence Center Manager for Kinepolis. “When a patron comes to one of our theatres, they want to be mesmerized by the movie going experience and our ability to deliver this depends greatly on the image quality. We have selected Strong/MDI because of their high calibre, consistent products, and their dedication to providing unmatched service.”

Those looking for more information on product developed by STRONG/MDI Screen Systems can contact the sales team by phone at +1 450 755-3795 or via email at info@strongmdi.com.



For EMEA customers, please contact Mr. Bernard Collard, EU based representative at +32 477 49 49 39 or via email at bernard.collard@strongmdi.com.

About Strong Global Entertainment, Inc.

Strong Global Entertainment, Inc. is a leader in the entertainment industry, providing mission critical products and services to cinema exhibitors and entertainment venues for over 80 years. The Company manufactures and distributes premium large format projection screens, provides comprehensive managed services, technical support and related products and services primarily to cinema exhibitors, theme parks, educational institutions, and similar venues. In addition to traditional projection screens, the Company manufactures and distributes its Eclipse curvilinear screens, which are specially designed for theme parks, immersive exhibitions, as well as simulation applications. It also provides maintenance, repair, installation, network support services and other services to cinema operators, primarily in the United States. The Company also owns Strong Studios, Inc., which develops and produces original feature films and television series.



About Kinepolis

Kinepolis Group NV was formed in 1997 as a result of the merger of two family-run cinema groups and was listed on the Brussels stock exchange in 1998 (Belgium: Euronext Brussels: KIN.B). Kinepolis offers an innovative cinema concept which serves as a pioneering model within the industry. In addition to its cinema business, the Group is also active in film distribution, event organization, screen publicity and property management. In Europe, Kinepolis Group NV has 63 cinemas spread across Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Spain, Luxembourg, Switzerland and Poland. Since the acquisition of Canadian movie theatre group Landmark Cinemas and American movie theatre group MJR Digital Cinemas, Kinepolis also operates 38 cinemas in Canada and 10 in the US.



In total, Kinepolis Group currently operates 111 cinemas worldwide, with a total of 1,138 screens and more than 200,000 seats. Kinepolis’ employees are all committed to giving millions of visitors an unforgettable movie experience. More information on www.kinepolis.com/corporate.

About FG Group Holdings Inc.

FG Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: FGH) is a diversified holding company with operations and investments across a broad range of industries. The Company has a majority ownership in Strong Global Entertainment, (NYSE American: SGE), which includes STRONG/MDI Screen Systems (www.strongmdi.com), the leading premium screen and projection coatings supplier in the world and Strong Technical Services (www.strong-tech.com), which provides comprehensive managed service offerings with 24/7/365 support nationwide to ensure solution uptime and availability. FG Group Holdings also holds equity stakes in GreenFirst Forest Products Inc., Firefly Systems, Inc., and FG Financial Group, Inc., as well as real estate through its Digital Ignition operating business.

About Fundamental Global®

Fundamental Global® is a private partnership focused on long-term strategic holdings. Fundamental Global® was co-founded by former T. Rowe Price, Point72 and Tiger Cub portfolio manager Kyle Cerminara and former Chairman and CEO of TD Ameritrade, Joe Moglia. Its current holdings include FG Financial Group Inc., FG Group Holdings Inc., BK Technologies Corp., GreenFirst Forest Products, Inc., FG Merger Corp., FG Acquisition Corp., OppFi Inc., Hagerty Inc., and FG Communities, Inc. The FG® logo is a registered trademark of Fundamental Global®.

