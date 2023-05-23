CMUV Bancorp Announces 2nd Quarter 2023 Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- EL CENTRO, CA, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – The Board of Directors of CMUV Bancorp, the bank holding company for Community Valley Bank, has approved a $0.10 Second Quarter cash dividend per common share. The dividend will be payable on June 30, 2023 to all shareholders of record on June 8, 2023.

