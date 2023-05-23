Where I Run To from renowned British gospel / blues group Out of the Ashes
Track Title: Where I Run To Genre: Gospel / Blues Launch Date: 19th May 2023 ISRC Code: GBW3X2300085GLOUCESTERSHIRE, UK, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Artist Location: Gloucestershire, UK
With hundreds of videos, more than 100k views and thousands of online followers on social media, award winning Out of the Ashes have built a big online audience and they also regularly play live gigs across the UK and Europe attracting rave reviews.
A favourite on the Radio 2 Blues show, Out of the Ashes is fronted by Penny Lyon - lead vocals and Kevin Washburn - lead guitar. With more than seventy songs across five albums, their fifth album “Where the Warriors Kneel” is due for release shortly. Out of the Ashes have a wealth of material that keeps their set fresh, engaging and hugely entertaining.
