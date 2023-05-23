Ilham Aliyev received OSCE Parliamentary Assembly president

AZERBAIJAN, May 23 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Margareta Cederfelt.

OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President Margareta Cederfelt emphasized the importance of the international conference held in Baku on “the role of national parliaments in promoting security and stability through green economy, connectivity and sustainable development” co-organized by the Milli Majlis and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, adding that the conference, which brought together a large number of parliamentary delegations of the OSCE member countries, had provided a good opportunity to discuss important issues on the agenda.

The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President underlined that she, together with the delegation, would visit Zangilan district and familiarize herself with the reconstruction processes in Azerbaijani territories.

Noting that there are positive statements circulated in the media regarding the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Margareta Cederfelt enquired about the peace agenda.

The head of state underlined the importance of the international conference co-organized by the Milli Majlis and OSCE Parliamentary Assembly. President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the significance of the delegation’s trip to the liberated lands to view the ongoing works on the ground, saying large-scale restoration-reconstruction works are underway in those territories.

The Azerbaijani President noted that it was Azerbaijan, which had come forward with an initiative to normalize relations with Armenia and sign a peace agreement in the wake of the 44-day Patriotic War. The head of state mentioned recent Washington discussions on the text of the peace treaty held at the level of foreign ministers of the two countries as well as his meeting with the Prime Minister of Armenia in Brussels with the support of President of the European Council Charles Michel, adding there will be more meetings in the future on the sidelines of international events.

President Ilham Aliyev underlined the country favors the signing of a peace treaty on the basis of Azerbaijan-initiated 5 principles, in particular, the mutual recognition of territorial integrity and sovereignty of states.

The head of state noted that it was Azerbaijan, which had initiated the common platform bringing together Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia and creation of the integrated South Caucasus model.

Opening of transport and communication lines were also discussed at the meeting.