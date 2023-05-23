The Neurothrombectomy Devices Market: Advancements, Trends, and Key Players | Growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 - 2031

Neurothrombectomy devices Market 2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The neurothrombectomy devices market size was valued at $481.10 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

Growing Demand: The demand for Neurothrombectomy Devices has been steadily increasing due to the rising incidence of stroke cases worldwide. Ischemic stroke is a leading cause of disability and death, and the need for effective treatment options has fueled the demand for neurothrombectomy procedures.

Technological Advancements: Significant advancements have been made in neurothrombectomy devices, primarily driven by advancements in minimally invasive techniques and imaging technologies. These advancements have improved the efficacy and safety of neurothrombectomy procedures.

Favorable Clinical Outcomes: Neurothrombectomy procedures have shown favorable clinical outcomes, including increased rates of successful recanalization (restoring blood flow), reduced disability, and improved patient outcomes compared to conventional therapies. These positive outcomes have contributed to the adoption of neurothrombectomy devices.

Increasing Awareness and Education: The awareness about the signs and symptoms of stroke and the availability of neurothrombectomy procedures has been increasing among healthcare professionals and the general public. This increased awareness has led to early detection and timely intervention, driving the demand for neurothrombectomy devices.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Stroke Incidence: Stroke is a significant global health concern, and the incidence of stroke cases is on the rise. Factors such as aging populations, sedentary lifestyles, hypertension, diabetes, and obesity contribute to the increasing incidence of stroke. The need for effective stroke treatments, including neurothrombectomy, drives the demand for Neurothrombectomy Devices.

Growing Emphasis on Timely Intervention: The recognition of the importance of timely intervention in stroke management has increased. Rapid diagnosis and treatment are crucial in reducing the long-term disability and mortality associated with stroke. Neurothrombectomy procedures offer a highly effective treatment option for eligible patients, leading to increased demand for Neurothrombectomy Devices.

Favorable Clinical Outcomes: Neurothrombectomy procedures have demonstrated superior clinical outcomes compared to traditional stroke treatments. Studies have shown improved recanalization rates, reduced disability, and better functional outcomes in patients treated with neurothrombectomy. These positive outcomes have created a strong demand for Neurothrombectomy Devices.

Market Segmentation:

Product Type:

a. Stent Retrievers: These devices are designed to capture and remove blood clots from cerebral arteries using a mesh-like stent structure.

b. Aspiration Devices: These devices use suction to remove blood clots from the affected blood vessels.

c. Catheters: Catheters are used in combination with other devices to deliver treatments, navigate blood vessels, and remove blood clots.

Technique:

a. Mechanical Thrombectomy: This technique involves physically removing the blood clot using devices such as stent retrievers or aspiration catheters.

b. Aspiration Thrombectomy: In this technique, blood clots are suctioned out using specialized aspiration devices.

End-user:

a. Hospitals: Neurothrombectomy procedures are primarily performed in hospitals, including both academic medical centers and community hospitals.

b. Ambulatory Surgical Centers: Some neurothrombectomy procedures may also be performed in ambulatory surgical centers, providing a more convenient and cost-effective option for patients.

Geography:

The Neurothrombectomy Devices market can be segmented based on geographic regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Each region may have specific market dynamics, regulatory frameworks, and adoption rates for neurothrombectomy devices.

Patient Population:

The market can also be segmented based on the patient population, considering factors such as age group, gender, and underlying medical conditions that make patients more susceptible to acute ischemic stroke.

Regional Growth Dynamics:

North America accounted for major neurothrombectomy devices market share in 2021, owing to increase in cases of neurothrombectomy of different organs, robust healthcare infrastructure, presence of key players, and rise healthcare expenditure. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rise in geriatric population, unmet medical demands, initiatives by government & non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to promote awareness regarding neurothrombectomy devices, and increase in public–private investments in the healthcare sector.

Competitive Landscape:

Medtronic plc

Stryker Corporation

Johnson & Johnson (Cerenovus)

Penumbra, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

MicroVention, Inc. (a subsidiary of Terumo Corporation)

Acandis GmbH

Phenox GmbH

Capture Vascular, Inc.

Rapid Medical Ltd.

