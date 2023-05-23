Lawful Interception Market is expected to hit USD 18.96 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 27.3 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Lawful Interception Market is segmented into Component, Network, Network Technology, Communication Technology, Mediation Device, Interception, and End User analysis of market. The growth rate of Lawful Interception has increased globally due to increased digitalization and the high penetration of communication devices along with advanced technologies. This increased demand for Lawful Interception and the growth of the Information Technology & Telecommunication industry are also expected to drive Lawful Interception Market.

A global Information Technology & Telecommunication research and business consulting firm, Maximize Market Research, has published a market intelligence report on the " Lawful Interception Market ". Over the forecast period, Maximize Market Research expects the market to grow from USD 3.5 Bn in 2022 to USD 18.96 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 27.3 percent.



Lawful Interception Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 3.5 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 18.96 Bn. CAGR 27.3 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 276 No. of Tables 116 No. of Charts and Figures 114 Segment Covered Component, Network, Network Technology, Communication Technology, Mediation Device, Interception, and End User Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The report offers a quantitative analysis of the current drivers, restraints, trends, estimations, and opportunities in the Lawful Interception Market, providing insights into prevailing opportunities during the forecast period. PORTER's five forces analysis evaluates the profit-oriented strategic decisions and supplier-buyer networks of market participants. In-depth analysis, market size, and segmentation aid in determining the current market potential. The report provides a comprehensive analysis to stakeholders interested in investing in the global Lawful Interception Market, encompassing past and current market scenarios with forecasted size. It includes strategic profiling of key players, analyzing their core competencies, growth strategies, and market presence to guide investors. Mergers and acquisitions are among the strategies employed by players to expand market share and seize growth opportunities.

Lawful Interception Market Overview

As legally sanctioned official access to private communications , Lawful Interception (LI) is a security process in which a service provider or network operator collects and provides law enforcement officials with intercepted communications of private individuals or organizations. The collected data was analyzed using various statistical tools and techniques. The analysis includes both quantitative and qualitative analysis of the market, including market size, growth rate, market share, and market trends. The future growth of the Lawful Interception Market is predicted based on historical data and analysis of the current market trends and growth drivers. The report includes a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of the Lawful Interception Market, including market share, competitive strategies, and product portfolio of the key players in the market.

Lawful Interception Market Dynamics

Rise in volume of data traffic: Traffic volume is a measure of the total work done by a resource or facility, normally over 24 hours, and is measured in units of erlang-hours. Traffic growth is driven by both the rising number of smartphone subscriptions and an increasing average data volume per subscription, fuelled primarily by increased viewing of video content.

Rising law and order violations: Violation of Law means a violation of City law relating to campaign finance, lobbying, campaign consulting, conflicts of interest, and governmental ethics as well as a material violation of any law, regulation, or order of any court, governmental body or administrative or other agency. Digital information and communication devices have taken business and people connectivity to the next level. As a flip side to these advances, criminals have taken to this platform to gain access to confidential information and conduct illegal activities online. Law enforcement and intelligence agencies worldwide are strengthening their security systems to counter these attacks and curb illegal activities taking place in their country, hence fostering the demand for lawful interception solutions.

Advances in communication channels: The Notable technological advancements in communication since the late 1800s include the telephone and related technologies like the answering machine and fax machine, the internet, and the cellular telephone. Mass communication also brought revolutionary changes, including movies, broadcast radio, and television, and tremendous advances in printing and photography. In places such as the US and Europe, government agencies circulate mandates on communications service providers to deliver communication content and data to law enforcement agencies and government authorities to aid in investigations. Advances in communication channels provide added opportunities to lawful interception vendors. They provide enhanced solutions capable of intercepting all possible emerging communication channels, thus ensuring safety.

Lawful Interception Market Regional Insights

North America dominates the lawful interception market as the region possesses technologically advanced infrastructure, comprising well-established telecommunication network providers and internet service providers (ISPs), such as AT and T, Verizon, Comcast, and Charter Spectrum. Increasing incidences of cybercrime are subsequently surging the need for a lawful interception solution. Colossal growth of mobile subscribers to drive Asia-Pacific’s market growth. Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth in the lawful interception market on the count of the rising number of mobile connections, terrorist attacks, and cyber crimes. As per the global terrorism index, Afghanistan ranked no.1 followed by Pakistan, India, and the Philippines. These factors are driving the demand for Law Interception Services in the country and are expected to boost the region’s Law Interception Industry. Also, the increased cybercrimes are propelling the growth of the region’s Lawful Interception Industry.

The Europe lawful interception market is primarily driven by the increasing exchange of information through open IP-based communication networks. This has resulted in the exposure of telecom networks to complex security threats. Apart from this, there has been a rise in the demand for lawful interception solutions to prosecute criminals and thwart potential terrorist acts. In addition, various countries in the European region are planning to utilize the opportunities offered by telecommunications systems to solve crimes. As a result, the European Commission is rapidly adopting lawful interception to monitor and decrypt digital and analog information. Besides this, the adoption of highly secured 5G technology with 256-bit encryption has increased the challenge for law enforcement authorities, which is further catalyzing market growth.

Lawful Interception Market Segmentation

By Component:

Solutions

Services Professional Services Managed Services



Based on Component, The solution segment is expected to hold the largest revenue share in the Lawful Interception Market by 2029. The Lawful Interception Solutions discovers and explains contacts and identifies elements of trends and interest.

By Network:

Fixed Network

Mobile Network

By Network Technology:

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL)

Integrated Services for Digital Networks (ISDN)

Long Term Evolution (LTE)

Public Switch Telephone Network (PSTN)

Voice Over Internet Protocol (VOIP)

Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN)

Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access (WiMAX)



By Communication Technology:

Voice Communication

Video

Text Messaging

Facsimile

Digital Pictures

File Transfer

By Mediation Device:

Routers

Switches

Gateway

Handover Interface

Internet Access Point (IAP)

Management Server

By Interception:

Active Interception

Passive Interception

Hybrid Interception



By End-Use:

Law Enforcement Agencies

Government

Lawful Interception Market Key Competitors include:

SIEMENS AG

AQSACOM

FireEye, Inc.

INCOGNITO SOFTWARE

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

JSI Telecom

Utimaco GmbH

BAE SYSTEMS

NICE Ltd.

SS8 NETWORKS, INC.

Vocal Technologies

Verint

Ericsson

Elbit Systems

Matison

Shoghi

Comint

Signalogic

IPS S.P.A.

Tracepan

Accuris Networks

EVE Compliancy Solutions

Squire Technologies

GL Communications

Netquest

ETSI

Atos

Trovicor

AQSACOM, a worldwide leader in cyber intelligence software, was acquired by GENBAND. AQSACOM collaborates with the world's major telecommunications equipment vendors and integrators such as Juniper Networks, Cisco, Nokia, HP, Huawei, and Ericsson. The study aimed to assess the technical and economic viability of the project and identify potential opportunities for growth in the Lawful Interception Market.

Key questions answered in Lawful Interception Market are:

What is Lawful Interception Market?

What was the Lawful Interception Market size in 2021?

What is the expected Lawful Interception Market size during the forecast period?

What are the global trends in Lawful Interception Market?

What are the major restraints for Lawful Interception Market?

Which segment dominated the Lawful Interception Market growth?

What is the demand pattern for Lawful Interception Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in Lawful Interception Market?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for Lawful Interception Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in Lawful Interception Market?

Which region dominates the largest market share in Lawful Interception Market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Organization Size, Application, and Industry Vertical

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Component, Network, Network Technology, Communication Technology, Mediation Device, Interception, and End User

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of Business by Region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

