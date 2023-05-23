electroCore to Participate at 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational XIII

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- ROCKAWAY, N.J., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (the “Company”), (NASDAQ: ECOR) a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, today announced that electroCore’s Chief Executive Officer, Dan Goldberger, will present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational XIII in Los Angeles, California from June 6-8, 2023.

LD Micro Invitational XIII:
Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Time: 11:00 AM PT
Event: Presentation
Virtual viewers: Livestream

For more information regarding the Invitational and to register to watch the presentation live, please visit the conference page here.

About electroCore, Inc.
electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company dedicated to improving health through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (“nVNS”) technology platform. Our focus is the commercialization of medical devices for the management and treatment of certain medical conditions and consumer product offerings utilizing nVNS to promote general wellbeing and human performance in the United States and select overseas markets.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

Investors:
Rich Cockrell
CG Capital
404-736-3838
ecor@cg.capital


