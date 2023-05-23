BTSE Cares Foundation Extends Support to Taipei Children's Welfare Center on Bitcoin Pizza Day, Reinforcing Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility

/EIN News/ -- ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Bitcoin Pizza Day 2023, BTSE, a leading digital asset exchange, demonstrated its dedication to community welfare by reaching out to support 財團法人中華文化社會福利事業基金會臺北兒童福利中心 (Chinese Culture and Social Welfare Foundation - Taipei Children's Welfare Center) in Taipei, Taiwan. As part of its ongoing commitment to giving back, BTSE Cares Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of BTSE, contributed delicious pizzas and made an impactful donation to the center, underscoring the exchange’s mission to make a positive impact on society.



Bitcoin Pizza Day commemorates the historic event in May 2020 when the first real-world transaction using Bitcoin took place, underscoring the rapid growth and adoption of cryptocurrencies that has taken place since. In the spirit of this significant day for the digital assets industry, BTSE seized the opportunity to give back to the community by supporting the Taipei Children's Welfare Center.

The Taipei Children's Welfare Center, operated under the Chinese Culture and Social Welfare Foundation, is a respected institution established in 1969 that provides shelter and care for underprivileged children assigned by the Social Welfare Bureau of Greater Taipei and those referred by the courts. The center also extends its support to children born in Taiwan to foreign spouses who face challenging family backgrounds, including instances of domestic violence.

The contribution to the Taipei Children's Welfare Center exemplifies the BTSE Cares Foundation's commitment to supporting vulnerable children and fostering their well-being. This donation marks the first step of many in the foundation's ongoing efforts to make a positive impact on society. Through future charitable initiatives, the BTSE Cares Foundation aims to continue empowering communities, supporting worthy causes, and extending a helping hand to those in need.

“At BTSE, we understand the importance of giving back,” said Henry Liu, CEO at BTSE. “The establishment of the BTSE Cares Foundation reinforces our commitment to making a lasting impact on society. Our aim is to help the underprivileged by expanding their access to opportunities."

"We are thrilled to extend our support to the Taipei Children's Welfare Center. We hope the early introduction of new, innovative, technologies can inspire children to dream bigger and consider the endless possibilities of future technological utility," said Jeff Mei, COO at BTSE.

The BTSE Cares Foundation invites its users, partners, and the wider community to join hands and contribute to future initiatives that strive to uplift individuals and communities in need.

About BTSE

BTSE is a leading digital asset exchange that offers a simple and secure way to trade cryptocurrencies. As the go-to exchange for all things crypto, BTSE is one of the top trusted crypto platforms for institutions, retail users and first-time traders. BTSE has developed multiple trading technologies that have been adopted across the industry, setting new standards for excellence and innovation in the world of digital asset trading. Additionally, BTSE licenses its industry-leading technology to exchanges worldwide through its white label exchange solutions, strengthening the BTSE ecosystem and bridging traditional finance with digital assets everywhere. Read more at btse.com .

