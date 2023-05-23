Fobi Welcomes Jason Tong to Senior Management Team as The Company’s New Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, BC, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI:TSXV) (FOBIF:OTCQB) (the “Company” or “Fobi”), an industry leader in harnessing AI and data intelligence to enable digital transformation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Tong as the Company’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective May 25, 2023.



Mr. Tong possesses over a decade of executive leadership and corporate finance experience at growing public companies listed on the TSXV, TSX, and Nasdaq stock exchanges. Prior to joining Fobi AI, Tong served as the CFO of Pathway Capital Ltd., a venture capital firm with a portfolio of early-stage ventures with a market capitalization ranging from $5 million to $100 million. Tong is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) and Chartered Financial Analyst charter holder (CFA), who also previously worked as a senior auditor at Deloitte & Touche LLP where he provided assurance and tax services.

Rob Anson, CEO of Fobi, stated: “As the CEO of Fobi, there are many difficult decisions that I have had to face, and this transition was definitely one of them. I have a great deal of respect for Annie and I wish her nothing but the best.”

Mr. Tong replaces Ms. Annie Chan who has served as Fobi’s CFO since April 2022. The Company would like to extend its gratitude to Ms. Chan’s contributions and dedication, and wish her continued success in the future.

Rob Anson, CEO of Fobi, continued to state: “As I have been assessing the company's business growth and trajectory, along with our continued focus on M&A activity with our most recent addition of our CRO, Colby Mckenzie, I felt it was the right time to make this change. The company is now realizing exponential growth in the global markets and the time was right to bring in a larger group to help support our finance team and overall growth cycle.

As we continue to grow the business and move toward what looks like a more favourable market sentiment on the horizon, we will begin to reassess the timing for up-listing. Jason’s extensive experience with the big boards and his strong business acumen will be a very welcome addition to the Company and our finance team.”

About Fobi

Founded in 2017 in Vancouver, Canada, Fobi is a leading AI and data intelligence company that provides businesses with real-time applications to digitally transform and future-proof their organizations. Fobi enables businesses to action, leverage, and monetize their customer data by powering personalized and data-driven customer experiences and drives digital sustainability by eliminating the need for paper and reducing unnecessary plastic waste at scale.

Fobi works with some of the largest global organizations across retail & CPG, insurance, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and more. Fobi is a recognized technology and data intelligence leader across North America and Europe, and is the largest data aggregator in Canada's hospitality & tourism industry.

