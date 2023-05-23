Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,708 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,682 in the last 365 days.

Epic Bio to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the Stifel Genetic Medicines Day 2023

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPIC BIO, a biotechnology company developing therapies to modulate gene expression using compact, non-cutting dCas proteins, today announced Amber Salzman, chief executive officer, and Alexandra Collin de l’Hortet, Ph.D., head of therapeutics will participate in a Fireside Chat at the Stifel Genetic Medicines Day on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 1:15 p.m. ET.

A live webcast and subsequent replay of the event will be available by following this link.

About Epic Bio
Epic Bio is a leading epigenome engineering company, leveraging the power of CRISPR without cutting DNA. The company is using its proprietary Gene Expression Modulation System (GEMS) to develop therapies. Through the company’s library of the most compact Cas DNA-binding proteins to work on human cells, the company is developing in vivo therapies with delivery via a single AAV vector. Epic Bio has an initial focus on facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and is conducting additional research to address alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AD), heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH), as well as other indications. The company is financially backed by Horizons Ventures and other leading investors. Visit www.epic-bio.com for more information or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact

Shawn M. Cox
Manager, Investor Relations, and Corporate Communications
Shawn.cox@epic-bio.com

Media Contact

Lisa Raffensperger
Ten Bridge Communications
lisa@tenbridgecommunications.com
(617) 903-8783


Primary Logo

You just read:

Epic Bio to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the Stifel Genetic Medicines Day 2023

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more