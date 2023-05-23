Epic Bio to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the Stifel Genetic Medicines Day 2023

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPIC BIO, a biotechnology company developing therapies to modulate gene expression using compact, non-cutting dCas proteins, today announced Amber Salzman, chief executive officer, and Alexandra Collin de l’Hortet, Ph.D., head of therapeutics will participate in a Fireside Chat at the Stifel Genetic Medicines Day on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 1:15 p.m. ET.



A live webcast and subsequent replay of the event will be available by following this link.

About Epic Bio

Epic Bio is a leading epigenome engineering company, leveraging the power of CRISPR without cutting DNA. The company is using its proprietary Gene Expression Modulation System (GEMS) to develop therapies. Through the company’s library of the most compact Cas DNA-binding proteins to work on human cells, the company is developing in vivo therapies with delivery via a single AAV vector. Epic Bio has an initial focus on facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and is conducting additional research to address alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AD), heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH), as well as other indications. The company is financially backed by Horizons Ventures and other leading investors. Visit www.epic-bio.com for more information or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

