TransUnion Signs Agreement with Constellation to Purchase Renewable Energy

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) today announced an 8.5 megawatt agreement with Constellation (NASDAQ: CEG) to purchase renewable energy equivalent to the annual electricity use of its Chicago headquarters, which will also reduce TransUnion’s emissions associated with purchased electricity (Scope 2 emissions).



Through a 12-year agreement beginning in April 2025, TransUnion will purchase energy and renewable energy certificates (RECs) generated by Swift Current Energy’s Double Black Diamond Solar Project in downstate Illinois. Peak construction of the solar project began in March 2023. TransUnion’s contract for the energy will begin in 2025.

In total, TransUnion will procure approximately 17,000 megawatt hours of energy per year from Double Black Diamond, which is expected to reduce the company’s carbon emissions associated with its Scope 2 emissions by over 8,000 metric tons annually compared to a location-based calculation. This is the equivalent emissions of nearly 1,800 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles driven for one year, according to U.S. EPA greenhouse gas equivalencies.

“The climate crisis remains a key global issue, and corporations must address the risks associated with the crisis with swift and purposeful action,” said Chris Cartwright, President and CEO, TransUnion. “TransUnion is committed to continuing to assess, identify and, where feasible, implement options to integrate environmental sustainability into our global business, and procuring renewable energy is an important step toward realizing our enterprise climate strategy.”

TransUnion plans to use the Constellation Offsite Renewables (CORe) product to facilitate its renewable energy transaction. CORe connects customers to the economic and sustainability benefits of large-scale, offsite renewable energy projects and is among Constellation’s suite of retail power products that help customers achieve their carbon reduction goals.

“TransUnion’s support of the Double Black Diamond new-build renewable asset shows their commitment to decarbonization,” said Jim McHugh, Chief Commercial Officer, Constellation. “We are pleased that our energy solutions can advance TransUnion’s carbon reduction goals and help them on their sustainability journey.”

In 2021, TransUnion set Scope 1 and 2 emissions reduction targets for the first time. Since then, the company has made significant reductions through its real estate consolidation and renewable energy purchases.

Eric Lammers, co-founder and CEO, Swift Current Energy, said, “As the developer and long-term owner of Double Black Diamond Solar, we are delighted that TransUnion’s Chicago headquarters will enjoy the benefits of carbon-free energy generated within the State of Illinois by the project. By purchasing power from the project, TransUnion is also supporting construction jobs in Illinois, as well as U.S. manufacturing jobs associated with the steel foundations, the tracker systems, and the solar modules. Double Black Diamond Solar will also provide long-term tax revenue for communities in the state.”

With an estimated total capacity of 800 MWdc (593 MWac), Swift Current Energy’s Double Black Diamond solar project will produce electricity sufficient to power the equivalent of more than 100,000 homes from its location in downstate Sangamon and Morgan counties.

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 12,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences, and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world.

About Constellation

Constellation Energy Corporation (Nasdaq: CEG) is the nation’s largest producer of clean, carbon-free energy and a leading supplier of energy products and services to millions of homes, institutional customers, the public sector, community aggregations and businesses, including three fourths of Fortune 100 companies. Headquartered in Baltimore, our fleet of nuclear, hydro, wind and solar facilities has the generating capacity to power the equivalent of 15 million homes, providing around 10% of the nation’s carbon-free electricity. Our fleet is helping to accelerate the nation’s transition to clean energy with more than 32,400 megawatts of capacity and annual output that is nearly 90% carbon-free. We have set a goal to achieve 100% carbon-free power generation by 2040 by leveraging innovative technology and enhancing our diverse mix of hydro, wind and solar resources paired with the nation’s largest nuclear fleet. Follow Constellation on LinkedIn and Twitter.

