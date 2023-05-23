Stephen Papageorge Joins Indoor Harvest Corp. As Chief Brand Officer, Bringing Unparalleled Expertise in Building Iconic Consumer Brands

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCPK: INQD) is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen Papageorge as Chief Brand Officer. Papageorge, a marketing visionary, and industry leader will play a pivotal role in driving the strategic direction of the Company's sustainable-hemp and wellness-related products.

Renowned for his exceptional track record in building successful consumer brands, Papageorge's approach stands out as a unique blend of sensibility, iconoclasm, originality, and effectiveness. With a wealth of experience and industry knowledge, he brings a fresh perspective that sets him apart from any other marketing executive.

Leslie Bocskor, CEO of Indoor Harvest, commented, "During my career, I have learned more from Steve Papageorge about building successful consumer brands than everyone else combined. We are beyond excited to have him join us as we embark on this exciting journey of creating international brands while making a positive impact. Steve is a critical piece of the vision we are implementing at Indoor Harvest."

Papageorge's impressive portfolio includes gold-standard brand initiatives for renowned brands such as Nike, Dos Equis, Jack Daniels, The Macallan, Harley-Davidson, Perrier, and Pepsi. His consumer-centric strategy model, rooted in deep insights and solid consumer-centric strategies, has earned him numerous industry awards and recognition for best practices from Fortune 500 brands.

A lifelong New Yorker, Papageorge recently relocated from Brooklyn to Downtown Las Vegas, drawn by the city's energy, vibrant culture, and the ambition to foster art and creativity at the highest levels. His outspoken nature challenges the traditional "brand-centric" marketing model, offering a unique perspective that allows brands to find meaningful roles in today's culture by supporting, enabling, and enhancing the things and experiences that humans value most.

Papageorge's work is widely regarded as best trade practices, earning recognition from trade media and winning a host of industry awards. With his appointment to the Company, he expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I am honored to join Indoor Harvest and look forward to working with Indoor Harvest's diverse portfolio of hemp offerings."

Stephen Papageorge's addition to the executive team at Indoor Harvest positions the Company for further growth in the sustainable-hemp and wellness industries.

About Indoor Harvest:

Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCPK: INQD) is a company of sustainable-hemp and wellness related products. The Company incorporates development of proprietary technology, mergers, acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and joint ventures as part of a broad integration strategy. INQD cultivates partnerships within related industries, providing an opportunity to be part of a more significant play, sharing intellectual capital, technology, access to new capital markets, and liquidity for owners.

