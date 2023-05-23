Danforth Advisors Names Ann Darda Managing Director of Human Resources Consulting Practice

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Danforth Advisors, LLC, today announced the appointment of Ann Darda as Managing Director of the company’s Human Resources (HR) consulting practice, which provides strategic advisory and execution of critical HR functions for life science companies.



Darda brings more than 25 years of HR leadership experience to Danforth, including global corporate and consulting roles for life science companies at all stages of development. She most recently served as Head of Human Resources for Omega Therapeutics, where she supported rapid expansion and readiness for the company’s initial public offering. She previously held senior leadership roles for Semma Therapeutics, now part of Vertex Cell and Gene Therapies; Novartis, Biogen and Pfizer.

“I’m thrilled to join Danforth and apply my passion for helping life science companies build inclusive, innovation-driven organizations that deliver high performance through engaged employees,” said Darda. “Whether early stage or commercially operating, there is a right-sized approach to HR strategy, people operations and culture for every client. I look forward to growing our HR consulting team and capabilities to further support Danforth’s value proposition as a scalable, integrated business foundation for life science companies.”

“We are very fortunate to welcome Ann, whose diverse experience in wide-ranging life science environments will be a valuable asset to our clients and consultants alike,” said Chris Connors, Chief Executive Officer of Danforth. “Our team is highly experienced in the nuances of HR and other functions on the business side of life sciences, and our ability to integrate and scale these functions for clients sets us apart.”

Danforth’s HR consulting practice has become a trusted resource for early- and growth-stage life science companies seeking leadership and subject matter expertise in the areas of talent acquisition and retention, organizational design, compensation strategy, optimization of employee benefits, workplace culture, leadership development and other functional priorities. Services range from senior-level advisory to day-to-day execution, and are performed by consultants with extensive backgrounds in growing and scaling life sciences HR functions and capabilities. The group additionally supports clients’ internal communications needs via integration with Argot Partners, a Danforth company.

Danforth’s HR consulting practice provides the specific services below:

HR Strategy and Guidance

Organizational Development

Hiring and Candidate Selection

On-boarding, Benefits and Payroll

Performance Evaluation and Development

Talent Retention

Employee Relations and Internal Communications

Risk Mitigation

Executive Compensation and Recognition

Additional information is available at https://www.danforthadvisors.com/capabilities/strategic-and-operational-hr/

About Danforth Advisors

Danforth Advisors is the life science industry’s trusted partner for outsourced corporate and clinical business functions. The company’s services span wide-ranging needs, whether short or long term, including C-level advisory, finance & accounting, human resources, clinical business operations, risk management and strategic communications. Founded in 2011, Danforth has been a strategic and operational partner to more than 1,000 life science companies, private and public, across all stages of the corporate life cycle. The company serves clients nationwide and overseas from its headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts and regional bases in New York, Pennsylvania and California. Danforth has been recognized among the Top Workplaces USA and The Boston Globe’s Top Places to Work in Massachusetts. Additional information is available at www.danforthadvisors.com.

Contact: Felicia Krupps fkrupps@danforthadvisors.com