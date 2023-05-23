Submit Release
CSW Industrials Names Alexa Huerta as Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSW Industrials, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSWI) today announced it has named Alexa Huerta as Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer.

James Perry, CSWI’s Chief Financial Officer, commented, “We are pleased to welcome Alexa to the CSWI team. She brings a strong track record of success in enhancing investor relations and managing finance functions.”

Ms. Huerta was most recently Senior Director of Investor Relations at Orthofix Medical, a publicly traded company based in Lewisville, Texas, where she served in roles of increasing responsibility for 11 years. Prior to this, she was a Senior Manager of Finance at Match.com and a Senior Financial Planning Analyst at FedEx. Ms. Huerta holds a Bachelor of Business Administration with a minor in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Texas at Arlington.

About CSW Industrials
CSW Industrials is a diversified industrial growth company with industry-leading operations in three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. CSWI provides niche, value-added products with two essential commonalities: performance and reliability. The primary end markets we serve with our well-known brands include: HVAC/R, plumbing, electrical, general industrial, architecturally-specified building products, energy, mining, and rail. For more information, please visit www.cswindustrials.com.

Investor Relations
Alexa Huerta
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer
214-489-7113
alexa.huerta@cswindustrials.com


