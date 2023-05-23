Power-to-Gas Market is Predicted to Grow up to US$ 84.4 Billion by 2031 | ENTSOG, EXYTRON GmbH, ITM Power PLC

The global Power-To-Gas Market was valued at US$ 30.3 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow up to US$ 84.4 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.

Power-to-gas is a technology that converts electrical energy into methane or hydrogen syngas (synthetic gas). The hydrogen turning out in the power-to-gas industry is then utilized as a chemical in industries or fuel. The power-to-gas systems reserve excessive energy from renewable resources such as wind and solar energy and utilize it for several operations. These systems are stored for transportation, heat supply, and industrial purposes. The work of the power-to-gas industry is a constructive step in combining renewable resources with power generation sources. Further, the converted hydrogen and methane can be converted back into electricity, as they can be used as a backup power source.

Market Drivers and Trends

The power-to-gas technology offers several benefits over current energy storage technologies, including longer discharge times and higher power storage capacity. Hydrogen can also be injected directly into natural gas grids. However, due to safety and technical concerns, hydrogen injection is subject to regulations and varies from country to country.

Secondly, due to the falling costs of renewable energy technologies, including solar and wind, energy storage technologies such as power-to-gas technology are becoming increasingly attractive. The installed capacity of commercial electrolyzer systems has been increasing steadily over the past few years. There are only a few commercially viable water electrolysis technologies, and the two most widely used technologies are alkaline water electrolysis and proton exchange membrane electrolysis.

Thus, due to several benefits of power-to-gas technology boosts the market growth.

Global Power-to-Gas Market Segmentation

By Technology

Electrolysis

Methanation

By Capacity

Less than 100 kW

100–999 kW

1000 kW and Above

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Utility

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Major Players in the Global Power-to-Gas Market

The key players studied in the global power-to-gas market are Electrochaea GmbH (Germany), ENTSOG (Belgium), EXYTRON GmbH (Germany), ITM Power PLC (UK), MAN Energy Solutions (Germany), McPhy Energy S.A. (France), Nel ASA (Norway), Siemens AG (Germany), thyssenkrupp AG (Germany), and Uniper SE (Germany).

