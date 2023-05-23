EY Announces Carter Malloy of AcreTrader as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Southwest Award Finalist

Entrepreneur Of The Year Celebrates Ambitious Entrepreneurs Who are Building Bolder Futures

/EIN News/ -- Fayetteville, Ark., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that CEO and Founder Carter Malloy of AcreTrader was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Southwest Award finalist. Now in its 37th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for transformative entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all.

Carter Malloy was selected by an independent panel of judges. Entrepreneurs were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

"I am honored to be named a finalist for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Southwest Award. At AcreTrader, we’re passionate about using innovative solutions to make farmland investing more accessible and transparent. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and we remain committed to creating a positive impact through our work,” said Carter Malloy, CEO and Founder of AcreTrader.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 24, during a special celebration. The winners will then be considered by the national judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2024.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 11,000 entrepreneurs throughout the US since its inception in 1986, and it has grown to recognize business leaders across 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

About AcreTrader

AcreTrader is a land investment and technology company that empowers its customers to buy and sell land smarter through advanced technology, data, and expertise. Since its founding in 2018, AcreTrader has broadened access to research, buy, sell and invest in land for thousands of investors, farmers and landowners across the US and Australia. AcreTrader Financial, LLC, is a registered broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC offering access to farm and timberland investments to accredited investors through its platform. For more information, including terms of use, privacy policy and risk factors, visit acretrader.com .





Securities offered through AcreTrader Financial, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Please note that investments in alternative assets like farmland, timberland and other agricultural operations may involve a high degree of risk, including the risk of loss of principal and are not suitable for all investors. Learn more about the risks of investing in farmland and the nature of the asset class by looking at our general risk factors . Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investment decisions should be made based on an investor’s objectives and circumstances and in consultation with your financial or tax professional. For additional risk disclosures regarding farmland investing and the risks of investing on AcreTrader, please see individual farm offering pages as well as our terms of use .



About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall Award winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

About EY Private

As Advisors to the ambitious™, EY Private professionals possess the experience and passion to support private businesses and their owners in unlocking the full potential of their ambitions. EY Private teams offer distinct insights born from the long EY history of working with business owners and entrepreneurs. These teams support the full spectrum of private enterprises including private capital managers and investors and the portfolio businesses they fund, business owners, family businesses, family offices and entrepreneurs. Visit ey.com/us/private.



About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets. Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate. Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.





EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com .



